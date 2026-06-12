Bioprocess Validation Market to Value USD 1.25 Billion by 2035, Expanding at a 9.25% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Bioprocess Validation Market was valued at USD 515.1 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.25 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.25% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.”

The global bioprocess validation market is growing due to increased production of biologics, biosimilar drugs, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and gene and cell therapy by pharmaceutical companies. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the USA, the European Medicine Agency (EMA) of Europe, and the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) of Japan mandate a validation process in order to assure that the manufacturing processes yield consistent results with respect to predetermined standards of quality, efficacy, and safety.





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Growing Biologics Production and Regulatory Compliance Continue to Accelerate Market Expansion

The increase of biologics manufacturing units is supporting the demand for bioprocess validation services such as process qualification, filtration validation, viral clearance studies, extractables and leachables (E & L) testing, computerized system validation, and continued process verification. In addition, further expansion of biosimilar development enhances regulatory validation requirements that would contribute towards market growth.

Demand for E&L testing of single-use bioreactors, tubing, filters, and connectors is also increasing as the use of single-use bioprocessing technologies continue to accelerate. The demand for optimization and qualification services is growing as manufacturers move from stainless-steel systems in lieu of single-use platforms.

Leading Market Players Listed in the Bioprocess Validation Market Report are:

Sartorius Stedim Biotech GmbH

Merck KGaA (EMD Millipore)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Pall Corporation (Danaher)

Nelson Laboratories LLC

Pacific BioLabs Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

SGS SA

Toxikon Corporation

MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS Inc.

BioProcess Technology Consultants Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd.

Cytovance Biologics Inc.

DOC S.r.l.

Gibraltar Laboratories Inc.

ProBioGen AG

WuXi Biologics Co. Ltd.

CMIC Holdings Co. Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Mode, In-House Dominated the Market; Outsourced Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

In-House validation dominated with approximately 68.42% revenue share in 2025 due to major biopharmaceutical companies' strong preference for maintaining proprietary process knowledge and quality system control within their own validated facilities. Outsourcing is growing fastest at approximately 10.2% CAGR, as small biotechnology companies, emerging biopharmaceutical firms, and startups developing cell therapy, gene therapy, and RNA therapeutics typically lack the internal laboratory infrastructure and trained validation specialists to conduct required validation activities.

By Type, Extractables & Leachables Testing Dominated the Market; Viral Clearance Testing Growing Rapidly

Extractables & Leachables Testing dominated with the largest market share in 2025 owing to the systematic regulatory requirement to characterize chemical compounds migrating from single-use bioprocessing system contact materials into the drug product or process stream. Viral Clearance Testing is growing rapidly, driven by the expansion of cell therapy, gene therapy, and mRNA manufacturing programmes beyond the established monoclonal antibody frameworks whose viral clearance validation science is well-understood.

By Stage, Process Qualification Dominated the Market; Continued Process Verification is the Fastest Growing Stage

Process Qualification dominated with the largest market share in 2025, due to its foundational role in generating the documented statistical evidence of process parameter consistency that regulatory authorities require before commercial manufacturing approval globally. Continued Process Verification is the fastest-growing stage, driven by real-time monitoring and lifecycle validation framework adoption that is transforming validation from a one-time pre-approval activity into an ongoing operational discipline globally.

By End User, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Dominated the Market; Contract Manufacturing Organizations Segment is the Fastest Growing

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies dominated with the largest market share in 2025, reflecting their position as the primary sponsors of biologics manufacturing programmes whose validation requirements span the full product lifecycle from clinical development through commercial manufacturing. Contract Manufacturing Organizations are the fastest-growing end user, driven by biologics CMO capacity expansion that is creating proportional validation programme requirements as CMOs take on increasing manufacturing responsibility for biopharmaceutical sponsors.

Regional Insights:

North America is projected to lead the global bioprocess validation market in 2025, accounting for 40.10% of the revenue share. This dominance is attributed to the region’s largest biopharmaceutical manufacturing hub, the comprehensive process validation guidance provided by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the presence of numerous specialised validation service providers.

The U.S. Bioprocess Validation Market was valued at approximately USD 165.0 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 285.96 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of approximately 9.00%. The U.S. leads North American bioprocess validation revenues through the world's largest biopharmaceutical manufacturing base, the FDA's comprehensive Process Validation Guidance for Industry framework creating structured validation programme requirements, and the concentration of single-use bioprocessing technology adoption creating above-baseline extractable and leachable validation demand.

The Europe Bioprocess Validation Market is estimated to be USD 149.4 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 347.6 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.82% during 2026–2035. The Europe Bioprocess Validation Market is a prominent market where the EMA's extensive biologics manufacturing regulatory framework, the EU GMP Guidelines' Annex 15 validation and qualification requirements, and the biosimilar approval pathway's process comparability requirements all generate structured validation programme demand.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, because of the rapid growth in the biologics manufacturing sector in China, the growth in biosimilar production in India creating investment in the validation programme and the progressive adoption of lifecycle validation approaches in Japan’s advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

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Recent Developments:

2024: Sartorius Stedim Biotech expanded extractables and leachables testing service capabilities at North American and European laboratories, providing comprehensive E&L characterisation of single-use bioprocessing components compliant with BioPhorum and BPSA industry standard extractables testing protocols.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech expanded extractables and leachables testing service capabilities at North American and European laboratories, providing comprehensive E&L characterisation of single-use bioprocessing components compliant with BioPhorum and BPSA industry standard extractables testing protocols. 2024: Nelson Laboratories expanded viral clearance testing capacity at its Salt Lake City facility with dedicated inactivation and removal testing suites for monoclonal antibody, plasma-derived product, and cell and gene therapy manufacturing programme validation studies.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & VALIDATION FRAMEWORK ANALYSIS – evaluates evolving FDA, EMA, PMDA, and global regulatory requirements shaping process validation, lifecycle validation, and quality assurance strategies.

– evaluates evolving FDA, EMA, PMDA, and global regulatory requirements shaping process validation, lifecycle validation, and quality assurance strategies. EXTRACTABLES & LEACHABLES TESTING BENCHMARKS – provides insights into testing methodologies, single-use component validation, polymer characterization, and analytical compliance across biologics manufacturing.

– provides insights into testing methodologies, single-use component validation, polymer characterization, and analytical compliance across biologics manufacturing. BIOLOGICS MANUFACTURING & PROCESS VALIDATION INSIGHTS – analyzes validation requirements across monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, vaccines, recombinant proteins, and advanced therapy medicinal products.

– analyzes validation requirements across monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, vaccines, recombinant proteins, and advanced therapy medicinal products. CONTRACT VALIDATION SERVICES & OUTSOURCING ANALYSIS – examines outsourcing trends, laboratory capabilities, strategic partnerships, and global expansion of specialized validation service providers.

– examines outsourcing trends, laboratory capabilities, strategic partnerships, and global expansion of specialized validation service providers. QUALITY ASSURANCE & DIGITAL PROCESS VERIFICATION METRICS – assesses continued process verification adoption, data integrity practices, automation technologies, and real-time manufacturing monitoring.

– assesses continued process verification adoption, data integrity practices, automation technologies, and real-time manufacturing monitoring. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC MARKET POSITIONING – profiles leading companies based on validation capabilities, analytical expertise, regulatory experience, technology portfolios, partnerships, and global service expansion strategies.

Bioprocess Validation Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 515.1 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 1.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.25% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Extractables & Leachables Testing, Bioprocess Residuals Testing, Viral Clearance Testing, Filtration & Fermentation Systems Testing, Others)

• By Mode (In-House, Outsourced)

• By Stage (Process Design, Process Qualification, Continued Process Verification)

• By End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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