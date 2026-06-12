Yucca Valley, CA, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Keep A Breast Foundation today announced that the Boobillions ($boob) community has generated nearly $100,000 in support of the organization's mission to reduce breast cancer risk and its impact globally through art, education, prevention, and action.

The upcoming milestone is a significant moment for KAB, and a sign of what online communities are capable of when pointed toward something meaningful. What started as a Solana-based crypto community has turned into a reliable source of funding for breast cancer prevention, education, and wellness work in the real world.

At a time when many crypto projects promise impact, the Boobillions community has actually delivered measurable results. The first $100,000 will serve as proof that decentralised communities can create tangible outcomes while bringing new audiences into charitable giving.

"This achievement is about so much more than a number," said Shaney jo Darden, Founder and Global Creative Officer of KAB. "For 26 years, we've met people where they are: through art, music, skate culture, festivals, and community. Today we're reaching people in entirely new spaces. I'll admit I'm still finding my footing in the crypto world, but what I've learned along the way has genuinely surprised me. The possibilities this technology opens up for real, tangible impact… It's hard not to get excited. Seeing a community come together around a shared purpose and turn that into something meaningful, that's exactly what Keep A Breast has always been about."

The Keep A Breast Foundation is the sole beneficiary of the Boobillions project, creating a direct connection between online community participation and charitable impact. Through an automated giving mechanism, a portion of project activity is converted into funding for KAB's mission. Since the partnership began, funds generated through the initiative have supported breast cancer prevention and education programs while contributing to the development of The Keep A Breast Valley, KAB's first-of-its-kind wellness retreat for breast cancer survivors, patients, and their families.

Located in southern California's high desert, The Keep A Breast Valley is being developed as a space for healing, recovery, connection, and wellness. In recognition of the community's support, one of the retreat's buildings will be named after the Boobillions community, creating a lasting physical reminder of what an online community can accomplish together.

“We’re excited to see $boob show just how much of a positive impact crypto can have on the world,” said Alon Cohen, Pump.fun Co-Founder. “The Boobillions community raising nearly $100,000 for the Keep A Breast Foundation demonstrates what can happen when online communities rally around a cause and turn participation into lasting impact.”

The partnership is also expanding beyond digital fundraising into physical products and collective initiatives. Boobillions and Keep A Breast are collaborating on a merchandise collection featuring the project's signature $boob character, with proceeds supporting the Foundation's prevention and wellness programs. The collection will include a reimagining of Keep A Breast's iconic and viral "i love boobies!" bracelets, relaunched as limited edition "i love boobillions!" bracelets, alongside collectible plush toys and other merchandise.

For decades, nonprofit fundraising has largely relied on grants, galas, campaigns, annual giving drives and, more recently, crowdfunding. The Boobillions partnership offers a glimpse into a new model, one where community participation can generate ongoing support for meaningful causes.

What began as a memecoin community is becoming a case study in how digital communities can create lasting impact at scale.

As both organizations look ahead, the milestone is being viewed not as a finish line, but as the beginning of a larger vision.

The first $100,000 is proof that the model works. The next chapter is about scaling that impact: supporting more prevention initiatives, advancing The Keep A Breast Valley, launching new fundraising initiatives including collaborative merchandise releases, and continuing to explore how digital communities can become sustainable forces for social good. Upcoming projects include the aforementioned launch of "i love boobillions" bracelets and $boob character plushies, creating new ways for supporters to contribute directly to Keep A Breast's mission.

"We wanted to create something people could wear, collect, and rally around in the real world," said (Fitzy) "The original 'i love boobies!' bracelet became a cultural icon for breast cancer awareness. Reimagining it as 'i love boobillions!' while introducing plushies and other merchandise allows the community to support Keep A Breast in ways that extend far beyond crypto."

For more information about the partnership or to learn how to participate, visit keep-a-breast.org on X (Twitter) at @keepabreast or boobillions.com, their token community.

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About Keep A Breast Foundation

The Keep A Breast Foundation (KAB) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit filling a critical gap in breast cancer education: reaching young people before they become patients. Founded in 2000 with a mission to reduce breast cancer risk and its impact globally through art, education, prevention and action, KAB pioneered a youth-centric approach empowering Gen Alpha, Gen Z and millennials with prevention-focused information during their teens, 20s and 30s. Through programs like the "i love boobies!" bracelet campaign and Keep A Breast app, KAB provides accessible, shame-free education about breast self-examination, risk reduction and environmental health, treating young people as partners in their health — not just future patients.

About Boobillions ($boob)

Boobillions ($boob) is a decentralised cryptocurrency community built on the Solana blockchain. United by a mission to blend internet culture with real-world impact, the community directs all transaction activity to breast cancer awareness and prevention causes. Visit boobillions.com and https://solscan.io/token/9zqre5sRRdFvKqyTyvEd1jcKDRF4g47s7mZSGUnQpump.



Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investments carry inherent risks. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any investment strategy. The Keep A Breast Foundation does not endorse or recommend any specific cryptocurrency investments.



Media Contacts:



Camille Lozano

Marketing Communications Director

The Keep A Breast Foundation

camille@keep-a-breast.org



Sofia Pandolfo

PR Manager - LUNA PR

Boobillions ($boob)

sofia@lunapr.io