Spectral AI Joins the American Board of Wound Management Foundation in Celebrating Wound Healing Awareness Month

DALLAS, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, is joining the American Board of Wound Management (ABWM) Foundation in celebrating the 10th Annual Wound Healing Awareness Month.

In this milestone year, during the month of June the ABWM Foundation will continue its mission of raising awareness, empowering certified wound care specialists, and transforming lives.

“Wound Healing Awareness Month is an important reminder that patients living with painful, sometimes complex burn wounds require a timely, accurate diagnosis and a tailored treatment pathway,” said Vincent Capone, Chief Executive Officer of Spectral AI. “By helping clinicians rapidly and objectively evaluate the healing potential of acute burn wounds, our AI-driven DeepView® System for burn indication - which was granted FDA De Novo Classification in May 2026 - is designed to support more informed treatment decisions that can lead to improved outcomes and quality of life for patients and their families.

“We are especially proud to celebrate the dedicated and talented certified wound care specialists who every day deliver exceptional expertise, compassion, and care to patients across the country. They play a vital role in advancing healing and improving lives.”

About the DeepView System

Spectral AI's DeepView System, which was granted FDA De Novo Classification in May 2026, is a non-invasive, predictive medical device which combines multispectral imaging with a proprietary AI algorithm to assess the healing potential of areas within the burn wounds. The DeepView System provides clinicians with an immediate, data-driven assessment of whether areas within burn wounds are unlikely to heal within 21 days and may require significant medical intervention, enabling earlier and more informed treatment decisions. The image acquisition takes 0.2 seconds, and all image processing and AI model classification takes approximately 20 to 25 seconds. The DeepView System is trained and tested against a proprietary and clinically validated database of over 340 billion pixels of burn wound image data.

About the American Board of Wound Management

The ABWM Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit foundation. It supports the work of the American Board of Wound Management (ABWM) for the advancement of wound care, the promotion of certification for providers of chronic and acute wounds, and the benefit of the public by developing and providing quality education and conducting sound research to support and promote wound care. Learn more at https://abwmfoundation.org/about/

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView System. The DeepView System is a predictive diagnostic device that offers physicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal to exceed the current standard of care, the DeepView System provides fast and accurate treatment insights to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Spectral AI has been named to TIME’s list of World’s Top HealthTech companies 2025. For more information about the DeepView System, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Registration Statement and the other documents filed by the Company. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Investors:

The Equity Group Devin Sullivan

Managing Director

Devin.Sullivan@theequitygroup.com

Conor Rodriguez

Associate

Conor.Rodriguez@theequitygroup.com



