Genesis Wins Best Fixed Income Trading Solution

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Global was named Best Solution for Fixed Income Trading at the prestigious TradingTech Insight Awards USA, presented by A-Team Group. The honor recognizes Primary Bond Issuance (PBI), a solution that helps asset managers secure allocations in bond deals.

PBI delivers an efficient and scalable investment process for primary markets by aggregating deal data sources, integrating analytics, compliance, OMS and other systems and supporting collaborative decision making by traders, portfolio managers and analysts. The solution was built in partnership with major asset managers, including T. Rowe Price.

Like many Genesis solutions, PBI is modern software scaffolding that provides custom, innovative functionality driven by legacy systems. It exemplifies how Genesis helps financial institutions modernize and extend existing technology investments without replacing core systems.

“Genesis Global has demonstrated exceptional innovation in delivering the high-performance infrastructure and data-led solutions required to succeed in today’s complex trading landscape,” said Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group. “Their success in such a competitive field is a testament to their commitment to driving the industry forward.”

“While the sell side has invested heavily in automating the deal syndication and book building process, asset managers have lacked a systematic response,” said Tej Sidhu, President and Chief Product Officer at Genesis Global. “PBI addresses that imbalance by bringing together data, workflow, analytics and collaboration into a unified, deal-focused workspace. The award recognizes not only the solution itself, but also the growing importance of purpose-built technology that helps firms operate more efficiently in increasingly complex markets.”

In 2026, Genesis is expanding PBI to support additional asset classes, including municipal bonds, syndicated loans and structured products. The firm is also working with clients to deploy AI agents within the solution to help screen deals, hedge exposures created by allocations and evaluate allocation outcomes.

“The industry is moving beyond AI experimentation and focusing on measurable business outcomes,” said Sidhu. “The challenge is not simply generating code, but deploying AI capabilities safely within real production environments. By combining AI agents with capital markets-specific workflows, controls and integrations, Genesis helps clients achieve new levels of efficiency and insights while maintaining the governance and operational resilience required for mission-critical systems.”

Genesis' ability to deploy AI agents within production environments is enabled by the capital markets-specific components, workflows and integrations embedded throughout its platform. These capabilities provide the structure, controls and domain intelligence required to make AI-driven automation compliant, governable and predictable, helping firms move more quickly from innovative concept to production deployment.

Capabilities offered by PBI include:

Managing entire deal pipelines, from roadshow to pricing, with one platform

Aggregating, reconciling and normalizing deal data sourced by clients

Producing a composite record for each deal encapsulating deal-, tranche- and security-level detail

Integrating users’ analytics, reference data and compliance systems to provide an enriched view of each deal and centralize deal-related workflow

Connectivity to order management systems to seamlessly request and receive allocations

Customizable alerts and workflow tools

Full audit functionality

Ability to embed collaboration tools like Symphony to facilitate investment decision making





About Genesis Global

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through its AI-native software application development platform and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services.

The Genesis Application Platform is designed with flexibility and performance at its core, providing the frameworks, integrations and components required to automate manual workflows, enhance legacy systems and build entirely new applications. Featuring a resilient, real-time service-oriented architecture, Genesis excels across the performance envelope of low-latency, high-throughput and high-scalability, powering mission-critical applications at the world’s leading financial institutions.​

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY and Citi, Genesis Global has offices in London, New York, Miami, Charlotte, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.

Media contact:

Alex Paidas, Corporate Communications, Genesis Global

alex.paidas@genesis.global +1 646 246 4889