Johnson Fistel Investigates TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) After Recent Disclosures Concerning Margin Pressure and NOP Investments

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

TransMedics Investors: Contact Johnson Fistel

If you purchased TransMedics securities and suffered losses on your investment, you are encouraged to click here to join the investigation.

For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

TransMedics is a medical technology company focused on transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure. The Company operates the Organ Care System, or OCS, and the National OCS Program, or NOP.

On May 5, 2026, after the market closed, TransMedics reported its first quarter 2026 financial results. The Company reported total revenue of approximately $173.9 million, representing a 21% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025.

The Company reported gross margin of 58%, compared to 61% in the prior-year period. Operating margin declined to 7.6%, compared to 19.1% in the first quarter of 2025, and adjusted operating margin declined to 10.4%, compared to 20.7% in the prior-year period.

TransMedics stated that gross margin was impacted primarily by investments to support growth and scale, together with higher supply chain and operating costs compared to the prior year. The Company also disclosed that operating expenses increased to approximately $87.9 million, compared to $60.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, driven primarily by increased research and development investment and investment throughout the organization to support the Company’s growth.

During the Company’s May 5, 2026 earnings call, management discussed continued investments in clinical programs, technology, international expansion initiatives, and the Company’s NOP aviation and logistics network. TransMedics also advised investors that adjusted operating margin for 2026 was expected to be below 2025 levels despite continued revenue growth expectations.

Following these disclosures, TransMedics’ stock price declined sharply.

In light of these recent disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether TransMedics complied with federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of TransMedics stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. The attorney responsible for this communication is Frank J. Johnson.

Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com