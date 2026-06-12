EnsembleIQ Recognized for Empowering Career Growth and Creating Advancement Opportunities

CHICAGO, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ , North America’s leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, healthcare and hospitality, has been recognized by workplace evaluation firm Comparably in its “Best Career Growth” category as a leader in career development and workplace growth. This is the second time that EnsembleIQ has been recognized in this category.

This honor is based on ratings voluntarily and anonymously submitted to Comparably by EnsembleIQ employees over the past year regarding satisfaction with professional development opportunities.

Jennifer Litterick, Chief Executive Officer, EnsembleIQ said, “We are very pleased to be recognized as a company that fosters employee career growth. Our employees are the foundation of our business success. By investing in our workforce, we have built a strong culture, driven innovation and achieved sustainable results.”

EnsembleIQ is dedicated to cultivating a workplace where professional growth and lifelong learning are integral to the employee experience. Through comprehensive development programs and a strong commitment to advancement, EnsembleIQ empowers team members to build meaningful careers. Employees have access to clearly defined career pathways, providing visibility into future opportunities. EnsembleIQ supports continuous development by rewarding employees who achieve goals outlined in their personalized development plans, including completing training courses, leading projects, expanding cross-functional knowledge through job shadowing and sharing expertise with colleagues. In addition, the program recognizes and celebrates key career milestones while enabling employees to proactively identify and develop the skills, knowledge and experiences needed to achieve professional growth through a structured framework.

Ann Jadown, Chief People Officer, EnsembleIQ added, “I am incredibly proud of our comprehensive career development program. By offering clear career paths across every department, we have given our team a tangible roadmap for future growth. Our program isn't just about the next promotion; it's about empowering our employees to identify the skills they want to grow and the experiences they want to have. And to keep momentum high, we've built in incentives to celebrate those who hit their milestones and share their insights with their peers, fostering a true culture of collaborative learning."

Additionally, EnsembleIQ was previously was honored by Comparably in the Best Leadership Teams category, as a Best Place to Work in Chicago and Canada's Best Employers for Recent Graduates.

To learn more about EnsembleIQ, click here, and view open positions at EnsembleIQ here .

About Comparably

Comparably (a ZoomInfo company) is a leading platform for workplace culture insights and compensation data, empowering employees and job seekers to make more informed career decisions. With 20 million anonymous employee ratings across nearly 20 core culture metrics, covering 70,000 companies, Comparably provides one of the most comprehensive datasets on workplace culture, salaries, and leadership. Trusted by employers and job seekers alike, Comparably is the go-to resource for employer branding and workplace culture. For more information, visit www.comparably.com .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .