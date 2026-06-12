Guaranteed Rate Affinity Names Charity Moreland as Vice President of National Builder Division

CHICAGO, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services, today announced that Charity Moreland has joined the company as Vice President of its National Builder Division.

An industry veteran, Moreland brings more than 20 years of mortgage experience to Guaranteed Rate Affinity, including deep expertise in the builder market. Since moving into the builder space in 2008, she has held senior leadership roles with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Homeowners Financial Group, and Wintrust Mortgage, where she built a reputation for driving growth.

In her new role, Moreland will focus on bringing more structure and consistency to Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s builder strategy. Her work will include partnering across the business to give loan officers a clearer understanding of the opportunities within the builder market and the resources available to help them pursue those relationships.

“While many organizations claim to have strong builder divisions, Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s commitment to the channel is unmatched,” said Moreland. “The depth of its product offerings, operational support, and long-term investment in builder partnerships creates a platform that truly sets the company apart. I'm excited to join a team that is so dedicated to helping builders and homebuyers succeed.”

Moreland will also work closely with Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s reverse mortgage and renovation loan teams to connect loan officers with additional education and product knowledge that can support builder relationships and better serve homebuyers.

“Charity has proven to be an exceptional leader within the mortgage space, specifically harnessing our builder partnerships nationwide,” said Dave Dickey, President and CPO of Guaranteed Rate Affinity. “Her industry expertise, leadership experience and understanding of this business sector will unlock new opportunities as we strengthen this division. We’re thrilled to welcome Charity to the Guaranteed Rate Affinity team.”

Moreland’s appointment reflects Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s continued investment in its National Builder Division and the company’s broader focus on helping loan officers grow their businesses through stronger market relationships.

“Charity brings extreme value with her experience in the builder market,” added Frank Ciardelli, EVP of Sales Performance at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. “We are excited to have her join our leadership team and help shape the next chapter of our builder business.”

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services, LLC dba CIH Integrated Services. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. a subsidiary of Compass, Inc. (d/b/a Compass International Holdings) (CIH) (NYSE: COMP), real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries. CIH owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to CIH brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Visit grarate.com for more information.

Disclosures: Guaranteed Rate, Inc. owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and CIH owns 49.9%. Applicant subject to credit and underwriting approval. Not all applicants will be approved for financing. Receipt of application does not represent an approval for financing or interest rate guarantee. Refinancing your mortgage may increase costs over the term of your loan. Restrictions may apply.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity has no affiliation with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, the US Department of Veterans Affairs, the US Department of Agriculture or any other government agency.