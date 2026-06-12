ATTENTION NYSE: BMI INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About a Badger Meter, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) (“Badger Meter” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Badger Meter common stock during the period from April 18, 2024 through April 16, 2026 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Badger Meter common stock during the Class Period may, no later than August 3, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Milwaukee, Wis.-based Badger Meter provides flow measurement, water quality monitoring, and control solutions to water utilities, municipalities, and industrial customers across the world.

The complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Badger Meter’s reported financial results during the Class Period were at least partially the product of pulling forward customer orders to recognize revenue early, rather than the organic demand growth they described; and (ii) this revenue-acceleration practice was masking deteriorating near-term order trends and consuming revenue that would otherwise have supported future periods.

On July 22, 2025, Badger Meter’s second-quarter 2025 results fell below consensus estimates, with decelerating revenue growth and narrowing margins. Management guided to a sequential sales decline in the third quarter of 2025 while dismissing the weakness as ordinary business variability. On this news, shares dropped 16.5%, falling $40.42 per share to close at $204.80 per share on July 22, 2025.

On January 28, 2026, Badger Meter’s fourth-quarter 2025 results again disappointed, with revenues missing expectations and utility water sales posting a 6% sequential decline. Management attributed the shortfall to project pacing dynamics it claimed had been previously communicated. On this news, shares fell approximately 11%, dropping $18.09 per share to close at $146.32 per share.

On April 17, 2026, Badger Meter disclosed first-quarter 2026 results reflecting significant year-over-year deterioration across all key metrics. Management newly attributed part of the weakness to softer short-cycle municipal demand and revealed that such demand variability existed throughout 2023 to 2025 but had gone undetected in reported results due to elevated backlog and active project work. On this news, shares fell more than 24%, declining $36.75 per share to close at $115.54 per share.

If you are a Badger Meter investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267)764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com