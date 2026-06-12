Johnson Fistel Investigates Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) After Recent Disclosures Concerning Loan Volume Target

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

Better Home & Finance Investors: Contact Johnson Fistel

If you purchased Better Home & Finance securities and suffered losses on your investment, you are encouraged to click here to join the investigation.

For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

Better Home & Finance Holding Company is an AI-powered mortgage and home finance company that operates the Tinman AI Platform.

On May 7, 2026, Better reported its first quarter 2026 financial results. The Company reported loan volume of approximately $1.64 billion, representing an 89% year-over-year increase, and total net revenues from continuing operations of approximately $48 million.

However, during the Company’s May 7, 2026 earnings call, management addressed Better’s previously announced target of reaching $1.0 billion in monthly funded loan volume. Better’s Chief Executive Officer stated that the timing of achieving that target would depend in part on the rate environment, explaining that the target had looked “highly doable” the prior month, but that it appeared likely to be deferred.

Management also discussed borrower hesitation in the higher-rate environment, including customers waiting to lock and fund loans amid uncertainty regarding interest rates. Better further issued Q2 2026 loan volume guidance of $1.575 billion to $1.725 billion.

Following these disclosures, Better’s stock price declined sharply.

In light of these recent disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Better Home & Finance complied with federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Better Home & Finance stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. The attorney responsible for this communication is Frank J. Johnson.

Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com