Manasquan Bank Awards 10 Continuing Education Scholarships in its Inaugural Program

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manasquan Bank proudly celebrated the recipients of its inaugural Continuing Education Scholarship Program, awarding 10 scholarships to local individuals pursuing higher education opportunities. The program's first year was met with an overwhelming response, receiving more than 340 applications from deserving candidates across the communities the bank serves.

Rooted in the bank’s long-standing commitment to community impact, the Manasquan Bank Continuing Education Scholarship Program was implemented to support local students pursuing full-time education at an accredited college, university, vocational school, or other institution of higher learning. Scholarship recipients were recognized at a special awards breakfast, where family members and bank leadership gathered to celebrate their achievements and aspirations. Applicants were evaluated based on a variety of factors, including their educational goals, personal achievements, and commitment to making a positive impact on their communities.

"The incredible response to our inaugural scholarship program demonstrates the value our communities place on education and personal growth," said Katie Meyers, SVP, Client Experience Officer. "Selecting 10 recipients from more than 340 outstanding applicants was no easy task. We are honored to support these individuals as they pursue their educational and professional goals and look forward to seeing the impact they will make in our communities."

The inaugural scholarship recipients are:

Abigail Winemiller

Dominick Ragusa

Elle Vitanzo

Gianna Talarico

James Johnson

Katie Spalt

Kelsey Marzarella

Lucy Wood

Rishi Shah

Shane Ludwig

Following the success of its first year, Manasquan Bank looks forward to continuing the scholarship program and expanding opportunities to support education and community growth for years to come.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets over $3.5 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.Bank

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Manasquan Bank

Marketing Department

732.292.8400

marketingdepartment@manasquan.Bank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f495f5cf-d8b8-4b68-a305-fb7ab1fff4cc