Result of AGM

 | Source: Foresight Enterprise VCT plc. Foresight Enterprise VCT plc.

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

RESULT OF AGM
12 JUNE 2026

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 11 June 2026 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 9,582,679 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.46% of the issued share capital as at 11 June 2026. The proxy voting was as follows:

ResolutionVotes For(%)Votes at Discretion(%)Total Votes For(%)Votes Against(%)Votes
Withheld*
18,823,45292.59682,4017.169,503,78599.7523,7800.2553,046
28,202,40188.12682,4017.338,882,73495.45423,7994.55274,078
38,099,18087.29683,5977.368,780,70994.65496,0945.35303,808
48,238,11487.29728,9737.738,965,01995.02470,2354.98145,357
58,572,70490.87728,4577.729,299,09398.59133,3271.41148,191
68,193,69186.98815,5218.659,007,14495.63411,4634.37162,004
78,140,17387.55714,5057.698,852,61095.23443,0174.76284,984
88,613,46190.80581,2286.139,192,62196.93291,0923.0796,898
98,066,70287.15582,0256.298,646,65993.44607,2836.56326,669
107,828,15383.83623,4786.688,449,56390.51886,2209.49244,828

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • June 11, 2026 11:33 ET | Source: Foresight Enterprise VCT plc.
    Board Changes

    FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLCLEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42 BOARD CHANGES11 JUNE 2026 Foresight Enterprise VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that, following the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting...

    Read More
    Board Changes
  • June 11, 2026 07:40 ET | Source: Foresight Enterprise VCT plc.
    Net Asset Value(s)

    FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLCLEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42 NAV ANNOUNCEMENT11 JUNE 2026 The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to announce that the unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 March...

    Read More
    Net Asset Value(s)
 