FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42
RESULT OF AGM
12 JUNE 2026
The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 11 June 2026 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.
Proxy votes were received in respect of 9,582,679 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.46% of the issued share capital as at 11 June 2026. The proxy voting was as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes For
|(%)
|Votes at Discretion
|(%)
|Total Votes For
|(%)
|Votes Against
|(%)
|Votes
Withheld*
|1
|8,823,452
|92.59
|682,401
|7.16
|9,503,785
|99.75
|23,780
|0.25
|53,046
|2
|8,202,401
|88.12
|682,401
|7.33
|8,882,734
|95.45
|423,799
|4.55
|274,078
|3
|8,099,180
|87.29
|683,597
|7.36
|8,780,709
|94.65
|496,094
|5.35
|303,808
|4
|8,238,114
|87.29
|728,973
|7.73
|8,965,019
|95.02
|470,235
|4.98
|145,357
|5
|8,572,704
|90.87
|728,457
|7.72
|9,299,093
|98.59
|133,327
|1.41
|148,191
|6
|8,193,691
|86.98
|815,521
|8.65
|9,007,144
|95.63
|411,463
|4.37
|162,004
|7
|8,140,173
|87.55
|714,505
|7.69
|8,852,610
|95.23
|443,017
|4.76
|284,984
|8
|8,613,461
|90.80
|581,228
|6.13
|9,192,621
|96.93
|291,092
|3.07
|96,898
|9
|8,066,702
|87.15
|582,025
|6.29
|8,646,659
|93.44
|607,283
|6.56
|326,669
|10
|7,828,153
|83.83
|623,478
|6.68
|8,449,563
|90.51
|886,220
|9.49
|244,828
* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.
A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181