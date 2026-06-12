KFSH Highlights the Strategic Value of Tertiary Care AI Datasets in Advancing Precision Medicine and Clinical Innovation

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) will use its participation at HLTH Europe 2026, taking place from June 15 to 18 in Amsterdam, to highlight the strategic value of tertiary care datasets as a foundation for advancing artificial intelligence, precision medicine, and clinical innovation in highly specialized healthcare.

As a tertiary and quaternary care provider managing complex cases across oncology, organ transplantation, cardiovascular diseases, neurosciences, and genetic diseases, KFSH generates high-value clinical, genomic, imaging, and operational data that can support more accurate prediction, diagnosis, treatment planning, and research translation.

This data-driven model is particularly evident in genomic medicine. KFSH’s integrated genomic medicine program nearly doubled genomic testing between 2022 and 2024, rising from around 22,000 tests to more than 44,000. During the same period, the hospital completed more than 5,000 precision oncology analyses and activated pharmacogenomic alerts that altered treatment in 70% of documented cases.

KFSH has also strengthened the global value of population-specific datasets. The hospital has submitted nearly 8,000 variants to ClinVar and documented close to 3,000 variants specific to Arab populations, 34% of which are not represented in the Genome Aggregation Database. These contributions improve the representation of underrepresented populations and support more precise interpretation of genetic findings.

The hospital’s Genomics Medicine Centre further supports this model through advanced computational analysis, AI-powered tools, high-performance data systems, and multi-omics technologies that connect genomic and clinical information to rare disease diagnosis, cancer genomics, transplant medicine, and personalized treatment guidance.

At the event, KFSH will bring this perspective to global discussions on responsible AI, applied datasets, provider transformation, and scalable digital health models.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2026. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

For more information:

mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa