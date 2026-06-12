FSK INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds FS KKR Capital (FSK) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on July 3, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In FS KKR Capital To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in FS KKR Capital between May 8, 2024 and February 25, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against FS KKR Capital Corp. (“FS KKR Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FSK) and reminds investors of the July 3, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated the effectiveness of its portfolio restructuring efforts for its nonaccrual companies; (2) the Company overstated the valuation of its portfolio investments and/or overstated the effectiveness of the Company’s portfolio valuation process; (3) the Company overstated the durability of its quarterly distribution strategy; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding FS KKR Capital’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the FS KKR Capital Corp. class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/FSK or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the FS KKR Capital Corp. Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the FS KKR Capital securities fraud lawsuit about?

The FS KKR Capital securities fraud lawsuit is a federal securities class action alleging that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) and its executives made false and misleading statements to investors by overstating the effectiveness of its portfolio restructuring efforts for nonaccrual companies, overstating the valuation of its portfolio investments, and overstating the durability of its quarterly distribution strategy. As the truth emerged through a series of disclosures — including an August 6, 2025 report revealing a 6.2% decline in net asset value, a $474 million drop in total fair value of investments, and a loss per share of negative $0.75, followed by a February 25, 2026 announcement of further NAV deterioration, an additional $406 million decline in investment fair value, a dividend cut from $0.70 to $0.48 per share, and an acknowledgment that identified problem companies accounted for only 50% of net realized and unrealized losses — FSK's stock price dropped sharply, causing significant losses for investors.

Who may be eligible to participate in the FS KKR Capital class action lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) stock between May 8, 2024 and February 25, 2026 — the Class Period — and suffered financial losses may be eligible to participate in the FS KKR Capital securities class action. Participation as a class member does not require taking any affirmative legal action; eligible investors may recover losses simply by remaining members of the class. Whistleblowers, former FS KKR Capital employees, and others with relevant information about the Company's conduct are also encouraged to come forward.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment in the FS KKR Capital lawsuit?

A lead plaintiff in the FS KKR Capital class action is a court-appointed investor — typically the one with the largest financial interest in the case — who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of all class members. Any FS KKR Capital investor who purchased FSK stock during the Class Period may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice. The deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment is July 3, 2026. Importantly, choosing not to seek the lead plaintiff role does not affect an investor's ability to share in any recovery obtained for the class.

What should investors do if they purchased FS KKR Capital stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) stock between May 8, 2024 and February 25, 2026 and suffered losses should contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP immediately to discuss their legal rights. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the FS KKR Capital securities class action is July 3, 2026. To speak directly with securities litigation partner Josh Wilson, call 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310), or visit www.faruqilaw.com/FSK for more information.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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