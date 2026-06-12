D Spot Launches “Big Game Bites” Campaign with Scan & Score Points Card, Prizes and Game-Day Deals

Toronto, ON, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D Spot is bringing more excitement to game days this summer with the launch of Big Game Bites, a limited-time campaign designed to fuel watch parties, match-day meetups and post-game cravings with shareable food deals, in-store combos and a prize-driven points experience.

D Spot Launches “Big Game Bites” Campaign

Running through to July 19, 2026, the Big Game Bites campaign invites guests to visit participating D Spot locations and take part in Scan & Score, an in-store points card experience where customers scan a QR code, sign up and collect points with every purchase. The more points customers collect, the more chances they have to win.

At the centre of the campaign is the Big Game Bites points card, created to reward guests throughout the tournament. Customers can scan in-store to join, earn points on purchases and boost their chances during Points Power Hour, when they earn double points every day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Big Game Bites is about making every match feel bigger — whether guests are watching with friends, ordering for a group or stopping in for something sweet after the game,” said a spokesperson for D Spot’s Big Game Bites marketing campaign. “With Scan & Score, every visit gives customers another opportunity to collect points, unlock more chances to win and enjoy the tournament with D Spot.”

The campaign will feature staggered prize draws throughout the tournament, giving customers multiple chances to win as the action unfolds. On June 28, D Spot will select 10 Group Stage winners of Free Cakey Crepes. On July 7, six $50 gift card prize winners will be selected. Finally, on July 19, five final winners will each receive a $100 D Spot gift card.

In addition to the Scan & Score points card, Big Game Bites will include limited-time offers built for sharing. Customers can enjoy in-store Big Game Combos, with savings of up to 25% compared to ordering items separately, including pizza, wings, dirty sodas, poutines, burgers, mojitos, crepes and waffles, depending on location and concept availability.

D Spot will also offer third-party meal deals for customers ordering in for watch parties and group gatherings, including small and large pasta trays, chicken wing and fries trays, and large salad trays, with savings of 10–15% compared to ordering equivalent items individually.

Customers can participate by visiting a participating D Spot location between June 1 and July 19, 2026, scanning the in-store QR code and joining the Big Game Bites points card.

No purchase necessary, eligibility rules and full contest terms available at dspotdessert.com/big-game-bites

Big Game Combos available now in-store and online.

About D Spot Dessert Café

D Spot Café will change the way you look, taste and feel about desserts! We offer homemade ice cream, cakes, finest Belgian Chocolate, and unique savoury food items which will fulfill your taste buds, not to mention kooky creations which will tantalize your taste buds.

Press Inquiries

marketing [at] dspotdessert.com

https://dspotdessert.com/

30 Bertrand Avenue

Unit C5

Scarborough, Ontario M1L 2P5

Canada