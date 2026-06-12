Western Rooter CEO John Bottala Named Housecall Pro’s Trades 40 Under 40 Class of 2026

Recognition highlights Western Rooter’s commitment to servant leadership, team culture, customer trust, and raising the standard for plumbing service in Southern California





Western Rooter CEO John Bottala joins the Trades 40 Under 40 Class of 2026.

ARCADIA, Calif., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Rooter & Plumbing announced that CEO John L. Bottala has been named to Housecall Pro’s Trades 40 Under 40 Class of 2026 , a national recognition honoring young leaders across the skilled trades who are building strong businesses, leading teams, earning customer trust, and helping raise the standard for their industries.

According to the announcement, this year’s class was selected from more than 1,300 nominations across 44 states. For Western Rooter, the honor is not just a personal milestone for Bottala. It is a reflection of the team, culture, customers, and long-term standards that have shaped the company’s continued growth.

“This recognition means a lot, but it is not about me alone,” said John Bottala, CEO of Western Rooter & Plumbing. “Western Rooter is built by the people who show up every day and do the work the right way. Our dispatchers, customer service team, technicians, managers, marketing team, and operations staff all play a role in the service our customers experience. My job is to lead from the front, stay involved in the day-to-day, and help build a culture where people take pride in being honest, ethical, trustworthy, and consistent.”

Bottala’s leadership philosophy is rooted in servant leadership, daily operational involvement, and building a strong team culture. He compares Western Rooter to a team sport, where dispatchers, customer service, technicians, marketing, operations, and leadership all play an important role in delivering dependable service.

“Culture is not something you build in a month,” Bottala added. “It is built over years. It takes consistency, communication, accountability, and people who care about doing things the right way. We are focused on supporting our team, building leaders, and continuing to improve the customer experience every day.”

For Western Rooter, the recognition reflects the company’s continued investment in its people, systems, training, and customer experience as it works to raise the standard for plumbing service across Southern California.

“We are grateful to our customers, our partners, and every person on our team who helped make this possible,” Bottala said. “The goal is to keep building something that lasts. Not just for today, but for the next decade and beyond.”

About Western Rooter & Plumbing

Western Rooter & Plumbing is a family-owned plumbing company serving Southern California with 24/7 plumbing service for homeowners, commercial clients, property managers, HOAs, apartment communities, and businesses. The company provides a full range of plumbing services, including drain cleaning, sewer services, emergency plumbing, water heater services, hydro jetting, pipe repair, and commercial plumbing solutions.

For more information, visit westernrooter.com .

Media Contact:

John Bottala (CEO of Western Rooter)

Phone: (626) 448-6455

Email: service@westernrooter.com

Website: https://westernrooter.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0040a7cc-71aa-4793-96f3-afa1b3681a98