Ataccama Named a 2026 Best Places to Work Company by the Boston Business Journal

BOSTON, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama, the data trust company, today announced the Boston Business Journal has named Ataccama to its 2026 Best Places to Work , the publication's annual ranking of Massachusetts companies that have built outstanding work environments for their people. Ataccama scored 96 out of 100 in the Quantum Workplace employee engagement survey, with every participant earning a highly engaged classification. This designation is reserved for people who advocate for their organization, consistently go above and beyond, and plan to stay. The honor follows Ataccama's inclusion on Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list earlier this year and reflects a team united around delivering exceptional outcomes for the customers they serve.

Enterprises including Allianz, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Fifth Third Bank, HP, Prudential, RSA, and T-Mobile rely on Ataccama to ensure data quality across complex environments, ensuring their AI models, reports, and business decisions are built on data they can trust.



"Having been part of building strong cultures at companies like Rapid7 and ObserveIT, both recognized by the Boston Business Journal as Best Places to Work, I know how rare it is to get this right," said Mike McKee , CEO at Ataccama. "This recognition speaks to something that runs across our entire organization. From Boston to our teams around the world, our people share a genuine belief in the work they are doing and in each other."

Employee comments pointed consistently to the same themes: a strong sense of community at the Boston hub, leadership that genuinely invests in its people, and work that carries real impact. The company's active encouragement to learn and apply AI stood out as a career differentiator, with one Boston employee putting it directly: "Our mission is clear, and it feels like everyone is rowing in the same direction. Being actively encouraged to leverage AI and being taught how to use it effectively makes me feel like I am staying on the cutting edge of crucial skills." Across the organization, employees also cited alignment around the company's core values, Aim High, Customer Centric, ONE Team, Candid and Caring, and Challenging Fun, as central to how teams show up every day. When asked to choose a single word to describe their work environment, employees chose "collaborative" above all others, and 100% agreed that their contributions to the company's success are recognized.

"What makes me proud about this recognition is what it reflects about our Boston team specifically," said Iva Rotreklová , Chief People Officer at Ataccama. "The sense of community our people describe in Boston is real, and it shows up in the way they work with each other and with our customers. Our company values are not aspirational language. They are what our Boston team practices every day. When someone walks into that office, they feel it. Our customers feel it too, because the care our people bring to their work translates directly into how we show up as a partner. Being recognized by the Boston Business Journal matters because it comes from the people themselves, and I could not be more proud of what they have built."

Ataccama’s culture is reflected internally as well as in the way the company serves its customers. The principles employees described, transparency, shared ownership, and an unrelenting customer focus, show up equally in the product it delivers. Ataccama is a five-time Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality Solutions .

"This year's companies once again have set the bar for employees looking to retain their top talent," said Carolyn Jones , Market President and Publisher of the Boston Business Journal. "In such a competitive hiring environment, the Best Places to Work employers continue to outshine their peers and competitors."

The Boston Business Journal partnered with Quantum Workplace to administer employee engagement surveys across participating companies, asking employees to evaluate their work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation, and benefits. Companies were assigned a score out of 100 and ranked in five size categories based on employee headcount. The 90 honorees in 2026 span technology, health care, retail, commercial real estate, and other sectors.

Ataccama is hiring across product, engineering, go-to-market, and finance. Open roles are listed at jobs.ataccama.com .

About Ataccama

Ataccama provides the only end-to-end data trust platform that accelerates successful AI outcomes, mitigates risk, and powers data modernization with speed and scale. The Ataccama ONE platform is the essential data trust layer in the modern AI stack, sitting between data sources and AI orchestration to ensure every decision, model, and agent runs on accurate, governed, and trusted data. The platform unifies market-leading data quality and observability with catalog, lineage, and reference data to help organizations streamline their data management tech stack. The embedded ONE AI Agent acts as a digital data steward, continuously monitoring and improving data reliability, maximizing time-to-value, and team efficiency. Recognized as a 2026 Boston Business Journal Best Places to Work honoree, an Inc. Best Workplace for 2026, and a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality, the 2026 Forrester Wave™ for Data Quality Solutions, and the 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama helps the world’s leading enterprises trust their data so they can accelerate AI. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

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