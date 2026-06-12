The Juicy Seafood Introduces World Cup Food and Drink Specials for Soccer Fans

Hallandale Beach, FL, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Juicy Seafood is inviting soccer fans throughout South Florida to gather in Hallandale Beach during the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a series of limited-time World Cup food and drink specials running from June 11 through July 19, 2026.

Located at 1430 Hallandale Beach Blvd., The Juicy Seafood will offer guests a dedicated place to watch World Cup matches while enjoying seafood boils, appetizers, drinks, and game-day promotions designed to enhance the tournament experience. The specials are intended to create a welcoming atmosphere for fans looking to follow the competition with friends, family, and fellow supporters.

One of the featured promotions offers guests 10% off their meal when they wear a soccer jersey during their visit. The offer encourages fans to represent their favorite national teams, clubs, or players as they join in the excitement surrounding the tournament.

The restaurant will also offer $3 draft beers for five minutes after any team scores during a match. The promotion is available regardless of which team scores, giving fans an added reason to celebrate key moments throughout the tournament.

In addition, guests can participate in a "Predict & Win" contest for a chance to win a $20 gift card. The interactive promotion allows fans to make match predictions and stay engaged throughout the game while competing for a future dining reward.

The Juicy Seafood's menu includes seafood boils featuring combinations of shrimp, snow crab legs, crawfish, clams, corn, and potatoes, along with fried seafood baskets, oysters, po' boys, wings, grilled seafood, appetizers, soups, salads, and beverages. The variety of options allows both individuals and groups to enjoy a meal while watching matches throughout the World Cup schedule.

"The World Cup brings people together in a unique way, and we wanted to create a place where fans can enjoy the matches while sharing great seafood, drinks, and time with friends and family," said Hazel Qihuimei, Manager of The Juicy Seafood. "These specials are designed to add to the excitement of the tournament and give guests another reason to make The Juicy Seafood part of their World Cup plans."

Local soccer fans and diners alike are expected to benefit from having a dedicated seafood kitchen and bar in Hallandale Beach, where they can watch matches, enjoy food and drinks, and participate in tournament-themed promotions throughout the competition.

The Juicy Seafood is open daily, with extended evening hours on select days. Guests are encouraged to visit during World Cup matches and inquire about current promotions, availability, and tournament viewing opportunities.

To learn more, view the menu, or plan a visit, go to https://www.juicyseafoodkitchenandbar.com/.





About The Juicy Seafood

The Juicy Seafood is a seafood kitchen and bar serving guests in Hallandale Beach, Florida. The restaurant offers seafood boils, fried seafood baskets, oysters, po' boys, grilled seafood, appetizers, and beverages in a casual dining environment. Known for its Cajun-inspired flavors and fresh seafood, The Juicy Seafood offers a welcoming atmosphere for families, friends, and groups gathering for meals and special events.