XRP Network Upgrade Coincides with SurgeXRP Presale Surpassing 30% of Soft Cap

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgeXRP , a real estate tokenization marketplace built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), today announced that its ongoing $SGP token presale has surpassed 30% of its soft cap milestone. The development comes as the XRP ecosystem experiences renewed attention following a recently announced XRP Ledger network upgrade aimed at enhancing efficiency, scalability, and overall network performance.

The XRP Ledger has long been recognized for its transaction speed, low fees, and reliability. Recent network developments have renewed focus on projects building within the XRPL ecosystem, including initiatives focused on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

SurgeXRP is developing a blockchain-based marketplace designed to facilitate access to tokenized real estate opportunities through infrastructure powered by the XRP Ledger. The platform seeks to leverage XRPL's capabilities to support the growing demand for digital representations of real-world assets.

The company reported that its $SGP presale has now exceeded 30% of its soft cap target with more than 30 days remaining in the fundraising period.

"Our objective is to build infrastructure that connects real estate opportunities with blockchain technology in a transparent and accessible way," said a spokesperson for SurgeXRP. "Reaching this fundraising milestone reflects continued interest in the project's vision and the broader potential of real-world asset tokenization."

A distinguishing feature of the SurgeXRP presale is its allocation model. Rather than establishing a fixed token price during the fundraising period, the final allocation of $SGP tokens will be determined based on the total amount of XRP contributed throughout the presale.

To provide visibility into the fundraising process, SurgeXRP has also introduced a real-time dashboard that allows participants to monitor contribution activity and view estimated token allocations as the presale progresses.

According to the project, the total supply of $SGP is fixed at 200 million tokens, with 100 million allocated to the current presale.

Industry interest in real-world asset tokenization has increased as financial institutions and blockchain developers continue exploring ways to bring traditional assets on-chain. Real estate remains one of several sectors being evaluated for tokenization applications due to its size and potential accessibility benefits.

The SurgeXRP presale remains open to eligible participants through the project's official website.

About SurgeXRP

SurgeXRP is a blockchain-based real estate tokenization project being developed on the XRP Ledger. The platform aims to provide access to tokenized real estate opportunities through blockchain infrastructure designed for speed, efficiency, and transparency.

Media Contact

SurgeXRP

Email: contact@surgexrp.com

For More Information

Website: https://surgexrp.com

Presale Portal: https://surgexrp.com/presale

Whitepaper: https://docs.surgexrp.com

Telegram: https://t.me/surgexrpdotcom

X: https://x.com/surgexrpdotcom

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