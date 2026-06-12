From Misano to Valencia: Geely Cyan Racing Team Builds Momentum on the FIA TCR World Tour

The Geely Preface TCR in action on the FIA TCR World Tour

VALENCIA, Spain, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competition intensifies across Europe as the 2026 Kumho FIA TCR World Tour arrives at Spain's Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia for the season’s second round. After a breakthrough victory at the season opener in Misano, Italy, Geely Cyan Racing arrives in Valencia with strong momentum, continuing to showcase the performance and reliability of Geely's latest-generation touring car technology on one of motorsport's most competitive international stages.

The 2026 season marks a new chapter for Geely's international motorsport program. Geely Cyan Racing inherits the championship DNA of the Lynk&Co 03 TCR program, which secured nine world championship titles over seven seasons through Geely's long-standing partnership with Cyan Racing.

At the core of the team's campaign is the all-new Geely Preface TCR, developed from Geely's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), which provides the performance, durability, and reliability required for international touring car competition while maintaining a direct link to Geely's production vehicles.

The strong debut at Misano validated the new car’s competitiveness and reliability, with multiple podium finishes and fault-free performance throughout the event.

Valencia presents a different test. The revised 3.1 km Ricardo Tormo Circuit, where the Preface TCR completed its first public test earlier this year, will provide another demanding benchmark. Combined with the high temperatures expected during the race weekend, the event will intensify demands on thermal management, tyre performance, long-distance durability, and overall vehicle stability.

Four accomplished drivers—Ma Qinghua, Thed Björk, Yann Ehrlacher, and Santiago Urrutia—will represent the team in Valencia. Geely Cyan Racing enters Valencia aiming to build on its Misano success.

Geely Cyan Racing in action at Valencia

Alongside the race cars, the Geely STARRAY EM-i serves as the championship's official Safety Car and holds a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. It demonstrates the safety and reliability required for international motorsport operations.

The qualities proven on track underpin Geely's global vehicle lineup. Motorsport serves as a validation platform that translates track-tested engineering into real-world customer benefits.

After Valencia, the 2026 FIA TCR World Tour season continues to France, Portugal, South Korea, and China. From track to road, motorsport remains a key driver of innovation across the Geely product portfolio, turning racing experience into safer, more reliable, and more capable vehicles for global markets.

Company: Geely Auto International Corporation

Contact Person: Ada Han

Email: Fei.han15@geely.com

Website: global.geely.com

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