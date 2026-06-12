Highjoule Foldable Solar Container Successfully Enters the U.S. Market, Integrated Solar-Storage Solution Earns Strong Recognition from North American Customers

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highjoule's self-developed foldable solar container and supporting energy storage system are currently undergoing orderly production and preparation for shipment to the United States, marking the company's innovative mobile solar-storage integrated solution's successful entry into the North American high-end market for the first time.

The system features a 5kWp framed foldable photovoltaic (PV) system as its power generation core. Designed specifically for the diverse terrain and windy conditions commonly found across the United States, the solution incorporates an innovative ground-anchor fixation system and has undergone rigorous wind-resistance testing to ensure operational stability under extreme weather conditions.

Built around the key advantages of rapid deployment and superior wind resistance, the system combines a modular folding structure with integrated solar generation and energy storage capabilities. It is well suited for emergency power supply, remote operations, temporary project sites, and distributed energy applications, providing U.S. users with a safe, efficient, and portable clean energy solution.

The successful completion of this order follows several months of comprehensive global supplier evaluations and stringent due diligence conducted by the U.S. customer. Ultimately, highjoule was selected for its strong in-house research and development capabilities, advanced manufacturing expertise in new energy equipment, proven project execution experience, and outstanding value proposition.

Following multiple rounds of technical assessments and on-site factory inspections, the customer concluded that highjoule possesses end-to-end in-house capabilities spanning structural design, electrical system integration, and final assembly testing. This vertically integrated manufacturing model enables greater quality control, competitive lead times, and cost efficiency, aligning closely with the customer's supplier requirements.

In terms of export compliance, both the foldable solar container and the accompanying energy storage cabinet have successfully passed relevant market access and certification requirements for the United States. The complete system complies with North American standards covering product safety, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), and international transportation requirements, providing customers with confidence throughout the deployment process.

Four Core Advantages of the highjoule Foldable Solar Container Series

Rapid Deployment

Once delivered to the project site, the system can be unfolded and begin generating power within just a few hours. No extensive civil construction or permanent power station infrastructure is required, enabling immediate operation upon deployment.

Significant Reduction in Installation Costs

The system adopts a fully pre-assembled and pre-configured design, minimizing the need for specialized installation teams or heavy lifting equipment. This plug-and-play approach substantially reduces installation time, labor requirements, and overall project costs.

Modular Scalability

The solution supports parallel operation of multiple units and flexible capacity expansion. Customers can freely configure photovoltaic generation capacity and energy storage capacity based on project requirements, enabling scalable deployments ranging from tens of kilowatts to multi-megawatt systems.

Adaptability to Harsh Environments

Both the container structure and folding mechanism are specially engineered with enhanced weather-resistant protection. The system can operate reliably for extended periods in high-temperature, high-humidity, salt-spray, dusty, and other challenging environments, making it particularly suitable for off-grid locations and regions with weak or unstable grid infrastructure.

"This foldable solar-storage system destined for the United States embodies our vision of making green energy more accessible," said Mr. Xu, Project Manager at highjoule. "By integrating power generation, energy storage, and power distribution into a standard shipping container, the system offers exceptional mobility, ease of deployment, and environmental adaptability. It is particularly well suited to the North American market's growing demand for mobile emergency power and temporary construction-site electricity. Our customers value not only our certifications and technologies, but also highjoule's ability to deliver comprehensive, one-stop solutions from system design to final product delivery."

As global demand for flexible, reliable, and sustainable power solutions continues to grow, highjoule remains committed to innovation through independent research and development. Supported by advanced manufacturing capabilities and extensive international project experience, the company will continue to advance integrated solar-storage technologies and provide customers worldwide with high-performance, cost-effective clean energy solutions, contributing to a more sustainable and carbon-neutral future.



Contact Information:

HighJoule (HJ Group)

Hui Jue

sales@highjoule.com

Whatsapp/Tel: + 8613636462359

https://www.highjoule.com/

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