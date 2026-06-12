As Steam Cleaner Recalls Put Burn Risks in Focus, Adicom Introduces Instant Heating Handheld Steam Cleaner With Non-Boiler Pressurized Structure

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced multiple recalls involving household steam cleaning products, citing hazards such as unexpected hot water or steam discharge, attachment detachment, and pressure-related failures that may pose burn risks to users.

These safety concerns are especially relevant in everyday household cleaning environments such as kitchens, bathrooms, pet areas, and other high-use spaces. For families with children or pets, the structural safety of a steam cleaner has become an increasingly important consideration when choosing a home cleaning tool.

Against this backdrop, Adicom, a brand focused on home cleaning solutions, has announced the launch of its instant heating handheld steam cleaner. Designed around a non-boiler pressurized structure with a fully isolated water tank and heating system, the product aims to address common concerns associated with traditional steam cleaner structures while delivering an efficient, lightweight, and convenient whole-home deep cleaning experience.





Designed Around Structure to Address Common Industry Concerns

Many conventional steam cleaners rely on a closed boiler-style pressurized system, where water is heated inside a sealed chamber to maintain steam output. While this structure can support cleaning performance, it may also create user concerns around pressure management, cooling and depressurizing before refilling, and the possibility of hot water or steam escaping if attachments or internal components become unstable.

Adicom approaches the issue from a structural design perspective. Instead of continuously storing pressure in a sealed chamber, the product uses a separated cold-water and heating system. Water enters the heating module and is converted into steam on demand, without relying on a sealed boiler chamber to continuously accumulate pressure.

This non-boiler pressurized structure, combined with a fully isolated water tank and heating system, is designed to help reduce pressure-related concerns commonly associated with older steam cleaner designs.

“We studied a wide range of steam cleaner safety cases during product development and found that many user concerns are closely related to pressurized boiler-style structures,” said a spokesperson for Adicom. “That is why we focused on an instant-heating, non-boiler pressurized design from the beginning. For home cleaning products, safety confidence should not be a premium feature. It should be part of the basic product experience.”

3-Second Instant Heat-Up,230°F High-Temperature Steam, and Whole-Home Cleaning Coverage

Built on its structure-first safety approach, Adicom also delivers practical cleaning performance designed around how households actually use cleaning products: not only during scheduled deep-cleaning sessions, but also in everyday moments that require a fast and convenient response.

The steam cleaner generates steam in approximately 3 seconds, helping users start cleaning without a long preheating wait. A stove spill after dinner, buildup around the sink, bathroom grout, muddy paw prints near the entryway, or residue around pet areas can be handled more quickly and more flexibly.

The product’s high-temperature steam reaches up to 230°F, helping loosen kitchen grease, bathroom buildup, tile grout grime, and other household residue before wiping or brushing. For users who want to reduce reliance on harsh chemical cleaning sprays in many daily cleaning tasks, high-temperature steam offers a practical cleaning alternative.

Adicom comes with13cleaning tools and attachments, designed to cover hard-to-reach areas where dirt and buildup often collect. These include stove top edges, sink corners, shower areas, tile grout lines, children’s high-chair crevices, furniture and couch surfaces, walls, car dashboards, seat edges, and narrow gaps throughout the home.





The product also features three adjustable steam modes, allowing users to match steam output to different cleaning needs. A lower setting can be used for lighter everyday cleaning, while a stronger mode can be selected for kitchen grease, bathroom buildup, grout stains, or more stubborn residue.

At approximately 2 pounds, the handheld design is built to feel light and easy to maneuver during everyday cleaning. Moving from the kitchen to the bathroom to the car interior becomes easier, without having to carry a bulky machine. An upgraded one-touch steam function replaces the traditional trigger-hold method, allowing users to activate continuous steam automatically with a single tap.

Combined with a 10 ft power cord for extended reach, Adicom is designed to support smoother room-to-room cleaning without frequent outlet changes.

For added user confidence, the product includes overheat protection, over current protection, voltage stability protection, and a cool-touch exterior design. These protection features are intended to support stable, consistent, and comfortable performance during everyday use.

Now Available on Amazon

The Adicom instant heating handheld steam cleaner is now available to U.S. consumers on Amazon.

Product link:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H1B3THGJ

For more information about Adicom and its handheld steam cleaner, please visit:

Official Website | Instagram | YouTube



Media Contact:

Emily Carter

Marketing Manager

pr@adicom-home.com

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