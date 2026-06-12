PICS INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds PicS N.V. (PICS) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on August 4, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In PicS To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired PicS Class A Common stock in and/or traceable to PicS’ January 30, 2026 initial public offering (“IPO”) and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against PicS N.V. (“PicS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PICS) and reminds investors of the August 4, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) PicS N.V. had conducted an evaluation of its credit evaluation procedures in December 2025 and determined that such procedures were deficient and in need of enhancement; (2) as a result of the new procedures PicS N.V. had implemented in December 2025, PicS N.V. had reclassified approximately R$590 million of exposures previously classified as Stage 2 to Stage 3, leading to an incremental ECL charge of R$88 million in the three months ended December 31, 2025; (3) PicS N.V. had experienced a heightened, but unreported, Stage 3 formation rate of more than 7% in the fourth quarter of 2025 that deviated substantially from the historical results and trends provided in the offering documents; (4) the IPO's offering documents had materially overstated the quality and ability of PicS N.V.'s credit models and user data to inform PicS N.V.'s underwriting practices and to allow PicS N.V. to timely and effectively monitor, assess, and identify adverse credit events, credit risks, and credit deterioration across its portfolio; and (5) PicS N.V. suffered from degradations in customer credit quality and heightened risks of default and loan impairment as a result of its entrance into materially riskier business lines leading up to the IPO, resulting in undisclosed adverse financial and operational trends such as heightened incidents of default, which predated the IPO and were internally projected by PicS N.V. to continue to worsen following the IPO, materially impairing PicS N.V.'s business, operations, and financial results.

On or around January 29, 2026, PicPay conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 22.86 million Class A common shares priced at $19.00 per share.

Then, on March 18, 2026, PicPay released its fourth quarter 2025 financial results and revealed that, as part of the Company’s “annual review of expected credit loss parameters,” it had made several “enhancements” to its Expected Credit Loss (“ECL”) calculations, and “implemented a stricter policy to accelerate the classification of renegotiated non-performing exposures from Stage 2 to Stage 3.” Consequently, “R$590 million of Stage 2 portfolio balances were reclassified to Stage 3, resulting in an ECL increase of R$88 [$17.56 million USD].” Stage 3 is the Company's highest risk category for its credit portfolio.

On this news, PicPay’s stock price fell $3.56 per share, or 22.5%, to close at $12.27 per share on March 19, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding PicS’ conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the PicS N.V. class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/PICS or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the PicS N.V. Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the PicS N.V. securities fraud lawsuit about?

The PicS N.V. securities fraud lawsuit is a federal securities class action alleging that PicS N.V. (NASDAQ: PICS) and its executives made false and misleading statements to investors in connection with the Company's January 30, 2026 IPO by concealing that the Company had already identified deficiencies in its credit evaluation procedures in December 2025, had reclassified approximately R$590 million of exposures from Stage 2 to Stage 3 (its highest credit risk category) resulting in an incremental expected credit loss charge of R$88 million, and was experiencing a Stage 3 formation rate exceeding 7% in Q4 2025 — a significant deviation from the historical trends presented in the IPO's offering documents. As the truth emerged on March 18, 2026, when PicS disclosed these credit portfolio deteriorations as part of its Q4 2025 financial results, PICS shares fell $3.56 per share, or 22.5%, to close at $12.27 — well below the $19.00 IPO price — causing significant losses for investors.

Who may be eligible to participate in the PicS N.V. class action lawsuit?

Investors who purchased PicS N.V. (PICS) Class A common stock in and/or traceable to the Company's January 30, 2026 initial public offering and suffered financial losses may be eligible to participate in the PicS securities class action. Participation as a class member does not require taking any affirmative legal action; eligible investors may recover losses simply by remaining members of the class. Whistleblowers, former PicS employees, and others with relevant information about the Company's conduct are also encouraged to come forward.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment in the PicS N.V. lawsuit?

A lead plaintiff in the PicS N.V. class action is a court-appointed investor — typically the one with the largest financial interest in the case — who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of all class members. Any PicS investor who purchased PICS Class A common stock in or traceable to the IPO may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice. The deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment is August 4, 2026. Importantly, choosing not to seek the lead plaintiff role does not affect an investor's ability to share in any recovery obtained for the class.

What should investors do if they purchased PicS N.V. stock in the IPO?

Investors who purchased PicS N.V. (PICS) Class A common stock in and/or traceable to the January 30, 2026 IPO and suffered losses should contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP immediately to discuss their legal rights. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the PicS N.V. securities class action is August 4, 2026. To speak directly with securities litigation partner Josh Wilson, call 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310), or visit www.faruqilaw.com/PICS for more information.

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