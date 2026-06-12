PTCE Poster Presented at ADA Scientific Sessions Highlights Educational Strategies to Address Clinical Inertia in Type 2 Diabetes

CRANBURY, N.J., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) presented new research at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 2026 Scientific Sessions, held June 5–8 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The ADA Scientific Sessions is the world’s largest and most prominent conference focused on diabetes, bringing together more than 12,000 researchers and clinicians across disciplines including endocrinology, pharmacy, nursing, dietetics, and cardiology to share the latest advances in research, clinical care, and evidence-based practice.

At this premier meeting, PTCE presented findings demonstrating how targeted, pharmacist-focused continuing education can help address clinical inertia in type 2 diabetes and improve readiness to implement evidence-based care.

The poster, titled “Real-World Barriers Contributing to Clinical Inertia in Type 2 Diabetes: A Pharmacist-Focused Educational Outcomes Study,” evaluated educational outcomes from a nationwide CE initiative designed to identify and address real-world challenges pharmacists face when managing patients with type 2 diabetes. Findings from pre-program surveys revealed that insurance and access barriers, patient adherence challenges, and uncertainty around applying current ADA Standards of Care were among the most significant obstacles to timely treatment intensification. Following participation in the educational program, pharmacists demonstrated meaningful improvements in confidence, competence, and application of guideline-directed care, with 100% reporting an intent to change practice.

The poster was developed by Diana Isaacs, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, BC-ADM, CDCES; Farah Rose Buszka, PharmD, BCPS, CHCP; Meagan Brixie; and Brianna Winters. The study evaluated educational outcomes from a pharmacist-focused continuing education program designed to address clinical inertia in type 2 diabetes management and improve application of current standards of care in real-world practice.

“There are so many contributing factors to therapeutic inertia that lead to suboptimal outcomes in people with diabetes,” said Diana Isaacs, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, BC-ADM, CDCES. “One of them is keeping up with the guidelines and knowing how to apply them in practice, especially when real-life people are more complicated and guidelines need to be applied with nuance. Our findings support the use of targeted, case-based, interactive sessions to increase knowledge and practice readiness.”

“Pharmacists are important members of the interprofessional team and can be used to leverage closer follow-up and medication management,” Isaacs added.

The study incorporated responses from hundreds of pharmacists participating in live educational programs and a nationally broadcast webinar. Pre-program survey findings were used to tailor educational content and case-based discussions to address the specific barriers learners identified in practice. Results showed the greatest gains in pharmacist-led interventions, evidence-based treatment decision-making, and understanding the pharmacist’s role in reducing clinical inertia, reinforcing the value of customized education that reflects real-world clinical challenges.

“This study highlighted the impact that PTCE's targeted, case-based education can have on improving care for people living with type 2 diabetes,” said Jim Palatine, RPh, MBA, President of PTCE. “We are proud to provide education that makes a meaningful difference for our learners and grateful for the educational support that advances pharmacist-focused initiatives.”

The research also underscored the value of identifying knowledge and confidence gaps before educational interventions are developed, allowing programming to be tailored to the real-world challenges pharmacists face in practice.

“We were thrilled to present these educational outcomes at the ADA Scientific Sessions and to highlight the critical role pharmacists play in diabetes care,” said Brianna Winters, Director of Medical Writing at PTCE. “By identifying pharmacists’ lowest areas of confidence and knowledge pre-program, we were able to tailor the educational program to reflect real-world challenges. These findings demonstrate that customized, case-based education prepares pharmacists to address real-world barriers, moves learners past reactive diabetes management, and provides a practical framework to apply ADA Standards of Care for proactive clinical decision-making.”

The mission of Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ is to plan, develop, implement, and evaluate continuing pharmacy education activities that are free from commercial bias, evidence-based, and designed to enhance the knowledge, competence, and skills of pharmacists. Through live meetings, webinars, and home-study educational activities, PTCE supports community, health-system, oncology, managed care, specialty pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in delivering high-quality patient care.

Leveraging its longstanding relationship with Pharmacy Times®, PTCE distributes continuing education activities to more than 250,000 practicing pharmacists nationwide, helping advance pharmacy practice through accessible, practical, and impactful education.

About Pharmacy Times

Pharmacy Times is the industry-leading multimedia pharmacy network of community, health system, oncology, and specialty pharmacy platforms, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in everyday practice when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law, and more. Pharmacy Times Continuing Education is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education.

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MJH Life Sciences

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