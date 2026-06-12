What is needed to feed World Cup visitors in 11 U.S. host cities? Start with 3 million extra pounds of fries

HOUSTON, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation has spent months planning, hiring, stocking inventory and expanding its US fleet in 11 host cities to make sure the nearly 5 million visitors are properly fed while watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup games.

A task force of dozens of Sysco colleagues collaborated with local officials and stakeholders to understand and respond to expected demand, navigate complex logistics and security arrangements and make sure each city and all restaurant customers score big with visitors.

To help customers succeed during an event that is expected to have billions of dollars of economic impact in host cities, Sysco has:

Prepared to increase inventory in host cities by about 5%, including: 3 million extra pounds of French fries 500,000 more pounds of frozen chicken tenders 255,000 more pounds of ground beef About 10% more water on average

Secured 80 additional trucks/trailers

Hired dozens of warehouse selectors and delivery partners





Sales teams have also worked closely with customers to prepare them to host visitors from around the world by assisting with the creation of specialized menus, technology that better suits the culture of international guests and fun items, such as soccer ball-shaped ice cubes.

Want more information about what it takes to feed your host city? Email media@sysco.com to receive local data.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 339 distribution centers, in 10 countries, with 75,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $81 billion in fiscal year 2025 that ended June 28, 2025.

As the world’s largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com . For important news and key information for Sysco investors, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investors.sysco.com .

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For more information contact:

Media Contact

Ramit Plushnick-Masti

media@sysco.com

713-703-4898

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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