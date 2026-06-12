ZG and Z INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Zillow Group (ZG, Z) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on August 10, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Zillow To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Class A or Class C Zillow common stock between February 11, 2025 and May 7, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zillow Group, Inc. (“Zillow” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z) and reminds investors of the August 10, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Zillow’s agreement with Redfin was not a “partnership,” but rather an acquisition of Redfin’s business; (2) as a result of the Redfin Agreement, Zillow faced a materially heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and liability under federal antitrust laws; (3) upon the filing of an antitrust lawsuit, Zillow continued to downplay its legal exposure; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Zillow’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Zillow’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Zillow class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/Z or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Zillow Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Zillow securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges Zillow misrepresented its agreement with Redfin as a partnership, understated antitrust and regulatory risks, and downplayed potential legal exposure, making statements about its business and prospects allegedly misleading.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Zillow Class A or Class C common stock (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) between February 11, 2025 and May 7, 2026 may be eligible to participate if they suffered losses related to the alleged misconduct.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff represents the interests of the proposed class and helps oversee the litigation. Investors seeking appointment must file a motion with the court by August 10, 2026. Investors can share in any recovery without serving as lead plaintiff.

What should investors do if they purchased Zillow stock during the Class Period?

Investors should review their transaction records, preserve relevant documents, and evaluate their legal options. Those who suffered losses may wish to consult counsel regarding participation in the lawsuit or seeking lead plaintiff status before the deadline.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Zillow securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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