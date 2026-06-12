SHAKE SHACK ROLLS INTO THE CALGARY STAMPEDE WITH FEATURE COWTOWN BURGER

Calgary, Alberta, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh off the heels of opening its first Western Canadian location in CF Chinook Centre last month, Shake Shack announces its first-ever Calgary Stampede appearance. Not only will Shake Shack be a new food vendor at this year’s Stampede, but this will also mark the Calgary debut of Shake Shack’s iconic Shack Truck food truck.

The Shack Truck launched last summer in Ontario, making a summer tour throughout Ontario. This summer, the Shack Truck will make its way to Alberta for the first time, setting up shop at the Calgary Stampede from July 3 to 12, 2026. The Shack Truck will be located in the centre of all the action, just south of Flores Ladue Parade SE next to the Mega Drop ride.

In addition to Shake Shack’s iconic ShackBurger, Crinkle Cut Fries and Hand-spun Shakes (Vanilla, Cookies & Cream, Strawberry), the Shack Truck will be serving up a special burger, the Cowtown Burger, crafted specifically for Stampede Week. The Cowtown Burger features 100% Alberta Angus beef topped with crispy cheese curds, pickles and a smoky BBQ sauce. All items served from the Shack Truck will be sold at in-restaurant pricing, with prices ranging from $3.50 to $15.00.

“Calgary has been such a welcoming city since we’ve opened, so we wanted to dive right in and be a part of the iconic Calgary Stampede,” said Billy Richmond, Business Director, Shake Shack Canada. “We’re proud to be part of such a major Calgary tradition, and we’re excited for everyone to try the new Cowtown Burger!”

A media kit with high resolution images can be found here .

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ABOUT SHAKE SHACK CANADA

Formed in 2023, Shake Shack Canada is a partnership between Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc.—two Canadian-based private investment companies committed to innovation, value creation, and delivering exceptional experiences. Shake Shack Canada brings the brand’s iconic menu and hospitality to Canadians, with seven locations across Ontario and plans to open at least 35 locations nationwide.

ABOUT SHAKE SHACK

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 670 locations system-wide, including over 430 in 45 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 240 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.