John Ramirez Jr. Scholarship for First Generation Students Opens Applications Nationwide

STOCKTON, Calif., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The John Ramirez Jr. Scholarship for First Generation Students officially announces the opening of its annual application cycle for undergraduate students across the United States. Established to support academic access and long-term achievement among first-generation college students, the initiative reflects the enduring educational mission of John Ramirez Jr., a seasoned leader in education and organizational development with more than two decades of experience advancing student success.

The John Ramirez Jr. Scholarship for First Generation Students, founded and guided by John Ramirez Jr., is designed to recognize students who are the first in their families to pursue a four-year college degree. Through this program, John Ramirez Jr. continues a long-standing commitment to expanding opportunity and strengthening pathways to higher education for learners navigating complex academic and personal challenges.

Purpose and Educational Mission

The John Ramirez Jr. Scholarship for First Generation Students is grounded in the belief that education functions as a transformative force in individual and community development. John Ramirez Jr. has built his career around strengthening educational systems and supporting students who face structural and socioeconomic barriers to higher education. This scholarship reflects that philosophy by providing targeted financial assistance and recognition to students who are actively shaping new academic trajectories for their families.

By supporting first-generation undergraduate students, John Ramirez Jr. reinforces the importance of academic persistence, resilience, and long-term educational attainment.

Eligibility Requirements

Applicants for the John Ramirez Jr. Scholarship for First Generation Students must meet the following criteria:

Be currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university within the United States.

Be classified as a first-generation college student, meaning neither parent nor legal guardian has completed a four-year bachelor’s degree.

Submit a complete application package, including a personal essay, by the official deadline.





The selection process for the John Ramirez Jr. Scholarship for First Generation Students evaluates applicants based on academic commitment, personal narrative strength, and demonstrated perseverance in the face of challenges.

Essay Prompt and Application Focus

As part of the application, students are required to submit a 500–750 word essay responding to the following prompt:

First-generation college students are encouraged to reflect on their educational journey, including challenges overcome and goals for the future. Applicants are asked to share their lived experience, describe the obstacles faced while pursuing higher education, and explain how receiving the scholarship would contribute to academic and professional development.

Through this essay component, John Ramirez Jr. seeks to understand the lived realities of students who are actively creating new academic pathways within their families and communities.

About John Ramirez Jr.

John Ramirez Jr. is an accomplished educational executive with extensive leadership experience across California’s public education and nonprofit sectors. Over the course of his career, John Ramirez Jr. has served in superintendent, executive director, chief executive, and higher education roles, consistently focusing on improving student outcomes and institutional effectiveness.

John Ramirez Jr. holds a Master of Education in Human Development & Psychology from the Harvard Graduate School of Education and an undergraduate degree in History from Santa Clara University. His academic and professional background informs the guiding principles of the John Ramirez Jr. Scholarship for First Generation Students, particularly its emphasis on equity, access, and educational transformation.

Award, Deadline, and Announcement

The John Ramirez Jr. Scholarship for First Generation Students provides a one-time award of $1,000 to the selected recipient. The application deadline is December 15, 2026, and the scholarship recipient will be officially announced on January 15, 2027.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: John Ramirez Jr.

Organization: John Ramirez Jr. Scholarship for First-Generation Students

Website: https://johnramirezjrscholarship.com/

Email: apply@johnramirezjrscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97f678e3-bd81-4c02-b88d-393e7a8bfb39