Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi Scholarship Opens Applications for Undergraduate Students Pursuing Careers in Medicine and Healthcare

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi Scholarship today announced its annual award for undergraduate students across the United States who are dedicated to pursuing careers in medicine, dentistry, healthcare, or related medical fields. Founded by Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi, a distinguished dental professional with decades of clinical experience and a strong commitment to patient care and academic research, the scholarship provides financial support to motivated students who demonstrate a clear vision for improving patient and community health.

Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi, who holds a Master of Science in Oral Biology from the UCLA School of Dentistry and has practiced extensively in California and internationally, established the scholarship to encourage the next generation of healthcare providers. The one-time award of $1,000 helps alleviate educational expenses for undergraduate students who show academic motivation and a sincere interest in contributing meaningfully to the healthcare profession.

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered for the Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi Scholarship, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be an undergraduate student currently enrolled in an accredited college or university.

Be pursuing or planning to pursue a career in medicine, dentistry, healthcare, or a related medical field.

Demonstrate academic motivation and interest in contributing to the healthcare profession.

Submit a complete essay application.

Essay Requirements

Applicants must submit an original essay between 500 and 1,000 words responding to the following prompt:

“What inspired you to pursue a career in medicine or healthcare, and how do you hope to make a meaningful impact on patients and communities through your future work?”

Essays must be original works written solely by the applicant. Submissions should clearly express the applicant’s personal goals, motivation, and vision for the future of healthcare. Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi and his selection committee evaluate each essay based on authenticity, clarity of purpose, and the potential for real-world impact on patient and community health.

Scholarship Impact

By creating this award, Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi aims to support students who share his dedication to quality care, continued learning, and service to diverse populations. His own career—from early work at Patan Hospital in Nepal to managing dental practices in Santa Barbara, Bakersfield, and Mojave, California—reflects a lifelong commitment to improving health outcomes. Through the Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi Scholarship, he hopes to remove financial barriers for aspiring healthcare professionals who plan to serve patients and communities with compassion and excellence.

The scholarship is not limited to any specific U.S. city or state; undergraduate students from any accredited institution nationwide are encouraged to apply.

Key Dates and Application Details

Deadline: December 15, 2026

December 15, 2026 Winner Announced: January 15, 2027

January 15, 2027 Award Amount: $1,000 (one-time)





Interested students can find complete guidelines and submission instructions on the official scholarship website. All application materials must be submitted electronically by the December 15 deadline.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi

Organization: Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi Scholarship

Website: https://drranjanrajbanshischolarship.com/

Email: apply@drranjanrajbanshischolarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/723706a9-a075-47c4-a3bc-4c66cad63052