Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and the University of Minnesota Announce Collaboration to Advance Health Statewide

MINNEAPOLIS, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Minnesota and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) today announced a ten-year collaboration to strengthen a shared dedication to advancing community health and connection throughout Minnesota.

As part of this landmark agreement between two of the state’s most enduring institutions, Blue Cross and the University will create opportunities to champion better health, inspire the next generation of healthcare leaders and facilitate meaningful connection for students, staff, alumni and members of the broader community.

Honoring tradition while embracing a vibrant future, the basketball arena at the university’s Twin Cities campus will officially be recognized by its beloved nickname, “The Barn.” With support from Blue Cross, The Barn will continue to serve as the home for Gopher basketball. Together, Blue Cross and the University are building on their shared Minnesota roots to ensure The Barn continues to thrive as a hub for campus and community connection for generations to come.

“For many years, Blue Cross and the University of Minnesota have played complementary roles in serving the people of this state — the University through its leadership in education, research and public service, and Blue Cross through its mission-driven commitment to improving health across every community,” said Dana Erickson, President and CEO at Blue Cross. “As we look ahead, we’re proud to strengthen this enduring relationship and find new ways to come together to advance the health and wellbeing of all Minnesotans.”

Facilitating Authentic Community Engagement

As part of the agreement, Blue Cross and the University will create opportunities for health innovation and collaborate on initiatives that promote wellbeing across the state. Designed for impact, programs will include on-campus health support for the Gopher community, in addition to professional development and industry exposure for students and alumni, strengthening current and future Minnesota health and healthcare leaders.

“At the University of Minnesota, we are guided by our land-grant mission to serve all 87 counties across the state,” said University of Minnesota President Rebecca Cunningham. “We are proud of our new partnership with Blue Cross, which will help us deliver on our commitment to expand our health and healthcare workforce, advance lifesaving research and support the health of all Minnesotans.”

Over the course of a decade, the collaboration will focus on a variety of activations to improve health and wellbeing, including the establishment of new outdoor community basketball courts, the development of new youth sports clinics led by student-athletes, and campaigns that promote mental health awareness and healthy lifestyle changes, to name a few.

“We are grateful to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota for their collaboration and support," said Thomas O. Moe Director of Athletics Mark Coyle. “The Barn is one of the most historic and well-known venues in all of college sports, and we are excited for this partnership and the positive impact it will have on the entire state.”

The home of Gopher basketball originally opened in 1928 as the Minnesota Fieldhouse. It was known as Williams Arena from 1950 – 2026 and will now be known as The Barn by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

A Collaborative Effort for All Minnesotans

With a presence in all 87 counties across the state, Blue Cross’s partnership with the University reflects a shared commitment to the health and vitality of all Minnesotans. The collaboration ensures that both organizations continue to play lasting roles in shaping a stronger, healthier state.

For more information, please visit bluecrossmn.com/newsroom or gophersports.com.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For more than 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Bluecrossmn.com) has supported our members by ensuring access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our 3 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About University of Minnesota Athletics

An NCAA Division I affiliate and proud member of the Big Ten Conference and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA), the University of Minnesota Department of Athletics is one of the nation’s premier intercollegiate sports programs. Located in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Gopher Athletics sponsors more than 600 student-athletes competing in 22 sports and is a consistent top-40 finisher in the annual Learfield Directors’ Cup standings. Minnesota has won 29 national championships, 217 regular season Big Ten and WCHA championships and 42 postseason Big Ten and WCHA championships since beginning intercollegiate competition in 1876. The Gophers also have a proud academic tradition and have produced 218 Academic All-Americans, which ranks tenth most all-time. To learn more about Gopher Athletics, visit GopherSports.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota University of Minnesota Jim McManus | 651-662-2882 Paul Rovnak | 651.592.5741 jim.mcmanus@bluecrossmn.com psrovnak@umn.edu



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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