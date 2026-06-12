Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service Opens Applications for Undergraduate Changemakers Nationwide

CINCINNATI, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service today announces its 2027 award cycle, inviting undergraduate students across the United States to apply for a one-time $1,000 scholarship. The initiative, created by political strategist and public service advocate Jared Kamrass, seeks to support young leaders who demonstrate a deep commitment to community impact and civic leadership.

Unlike scholarships restricted by geography or major, the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service welcomes applicants from any accredited U.S. college or university. The sole requirement is a demonstrated passion for public service and a clear vision for using education to drive positive change.

Eligibility and Application Requirements

To be considered for the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service, applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students in the United States. Candidates must submit an original essay of fewer than 1,000 words responding to the following prompt:

“What inspired you to pursue a career in public service, and how do you plan to use your education and skills to make a positive impact in your community and society at large?”

The essay encourages creative, personal, and forward-looking responses. Submissions are judged on authenticity, clarity of purpose, and the tangible connection between the applicant’s academic path and their public service goals.

Key Dates and Award Information

Application Deadline: January 15, 2027

January 15, 2027 Winner Announced: February 15, 2027

February 15, 2027 Award Amount: $1,000 (one-time award)



The Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service provides financial support to help students continue their education while preparing for careers in government, nonprofit work, advocacy, or other public-facing roles.

A Statement from the Founder

Jared Kamrass, a principal with Technicolor Campaigns and a veteran Democratic media consultant, established the scholarship to honor his own journey from political enthusiast to public service professional. After being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during college, Jared Kamrass witnessed firsthand how economic circumstances shape health outcomes—an experience that redirected his focus toward healthcare reform and electing policymakers who address systemic inequities.

“Public service is about translating personal conviction into collective action,” said Jared Kamrass. “I created this scholarship to help students who share that drive—whether they aim to run for office, shape policy, organize communities, or serve in non-profits. A single essay can reveal a world of dedication, and I look forward to supporting someone who will turn their education into lasting impact.”

How to Apply

Complete application details, including submission instructions and official rules, are available on the scholarship website: https://jaredkamrassscholarship.com/. All essays must be submitted via the online portal by 11:59 p.m. ET on January 15, 2027.

Jared Kamrass continues to work as a media consultant and strategist from his base in Cincinnati, advising Democratic candidates, committees, and progressive causes nationwide. Through the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service, he aims to lower financial barriers for the next generation of changemakers—no matter where they call home.

CONTACT

Spokesperson: Jared Kamrass

Organization: Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service

Website: https://jaredkamrassscholarship.com/

Email: apply@jaredkamrassscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5783441c-92a7-465c-95b6-842d81461401