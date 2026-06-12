EBY LAUNCHES EBY POP: THE BRA MADE TO BE SEEN

NEW YORK, NY, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Courtesy of EBY





Today, EBY, the performance intimates brand backed by Sofia Vergara, Rosario Dawson, and Venus Williams, launches EBY POP just in time for summer. A new line of lightweight bras built on the wire-free technology that made EBY a cult favorite, now reimagined in candy-inspired colorways and a fun, fresh aesthetic. Where most bras are made like hardware, EBY POP bras are made like treats. Soft, sensorial, and designed to be seen as much as worn. As visible intimates become one of summer's defining style statements, EBY POP was made for it.





The star of EBY POP is the Lucy Bra: breathable mesh, flocked velvet trim, a clean wave neckline. No padding, no bulk, no wires. At $59, it arrives in six flavors with matching underwear from $23. Due to a much-anticipated drop and waitlist, select colorways are available in limited quantities.





ADÉLA, the emerging pop powerhouse celebrated by the likes of Vogue, NYLON, Rolling Stone, i-D, and more, debuts the collection in her new "Red Bottoms" music video released today, donning the Lucy Bra from EBY POP in Black Truffle.





"EBY POP is our most fun line yet - playful, vibrant, and made to be seen. These are bras so breathable and soft they feel invisible, but with bright candy colors you can't help but show off," says Renata M. Black, Founder and CEO, EBY. "ADÉLA was the perfect partner for EBY POP. She sings about bras, she wears bras to be seen, and her whole aesthetic is fierce and unapologetic - everything EBY stands for. In 'Red Bottoms' we loved how she made EBY POP completely her own and can’t wait for the world to see it.”





"The EBY POP bra, she's very thin and breathable which I personally love. My stylist Chris (Horan) and I love to play with garments so for the video he just twisted her and made it like a cute little triangle version. It's super adjustable, customizable. We love her." - ADÉLA





EBY POP features the Lucy Bra in six colorways. Pick your flavor:





Sugar Rush (Light Pink)

Berry Milkshake (Light Purple)

Mint Jelly (Light Blue)

Red Velvet (Hot Pink)

Black Truffle (Black)

Cookie Dough (Nude)





Lucy Bra by EBY POP: $59, sizes XS–XL

Matching Underwear: Starting at $23, sizes XS–4X

Available in bikini and thong across all colorways.





Shop EBY POP now at shop.join-eby.com and follow on Instagram and TikTok @joineby.





PRESS KIT

High-res campaign imagery

Product imagery

Campaign video [available upon request]

Behind-the-scenes video + stills with ADÉLA [available upon request]





ABOUT EBY

EBY (Empowered By You) is a leading, solution-based high-performance intimate apparel brand beloved for its tech-forward products that provide exceptional comfort and impeccable fit without sacrificing personal style. Founded by a woman, EBY takes a customer-centric approach, providing options for a first layer that supports instead of restricts in an inclusive range of sizes that cater to all body types. Every piece made by EBY not only feels good but also creates good. The brand commits a portion of its proceeds to fund microloans for women entrepreneurs globally. Investors include Sofia Vergara, Rosario Dawson, Venus Williams, Bob DiRomualdo (Former Chairman of Ulta Beauty), Duncan Niederauer (Former CEO of the New York Stock Exchange), and Ken Goldman (Former CFO of Yahoo), among others.







Contact Info



Clara Spahr

clara@join-eby.com

+1 603-762-5407

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