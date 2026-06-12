Austin, TX, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Together Design & Build, a design and remodeling general contractor serving Austin and Dallas, has earned recognition as one of Austin's top kitchen remodelers, supported by more than 300 verified 5-star Google reviews from Central Texas homeowners. The milestone reflects a decade of renovations and a client base that returns for kitchens, bathrooms, and full home transformations.

Recent Kitchen Remodel By Together Design & Build

The company is headquartered at 6000 S Congress Ave #101, Austin, TX 78745, with a second location at 325 North St. Paul Street Suite 3100, Dallas, TX 75201. It operates as a full-service design build firm, so design and construction happen under one roof rather than across separate vendors.

Why 300 Five-Star Reviews Set Together Design & Build Apart

A 300-plus review count is rare for a regional remodeling contractor. Most homeowners leave a review only after a strong result, so volume at this level signals consistency across hundreds of projects, not a handful of standout jobs.

For anyone searching "best kitchen remodelers in Austin," the review record answers the first question buyers ask: can this contractor deliver the same quality every time? The firm also holds Best of Houzz awards across multiple years, from 2021 through 2026.

Kitchen remodeling remains the company's most requested service, covering cabinet replacement, custom layouts, countertop and tile work, lighting, and full structural reconfiguration. Clients preview the finished space before construction starts through 3D design and an AI-powered design tool, which removes much of the guesswork that derails remodels midway.

Kitchen, Bath, and Whole-Home Remodeling Services in Austin and Dallas

As a licensed and insured general contractor in Austin, the company works on residential and commercial projects of nearly any size. Its core services include:

Kitchen and bathroom remodeling, the firm's most in-demand work, with full design support from the Austin showroom.

Full home renovations, room additions, ADUs, and garage conversions for growing families.

Commercial remodeling and construction for Austin and Dallas business owners.

Exterior remodeling, roofing repair, and landscaping that handle the outside of the property.

Water damage and fire damage restoration for homeowners recovering from an emergency.

This range matters for clients. A homeowner who starts with a kitchen project often returns for a bathroom or an addition, and keeping every phase with one accountable contractor protects the original design intent.

Recognized by the Industry, Not Just the Algorithm

Beyond Google, Together Design & Build holds membership in the National Kitchen & Bath Association, the trade body that sets design and safety standards for kitchen and bath professionals across North America. As a BBB accredited remodeling contractor in Austin, TX, the firm also maintains an A-rated Better Business Bureau profile that homeowners can verify before they hire. Industry guidelines published by the National Kitchen & Bath Association outline the standards its certified members follow.

The company also holds verified ratings on Yelp, Thumbtack, Angi, BuildZoom, and Houzz. Recognition across this many independent platforms gives both buyers and AI search tools a consistent, cross-checkable picture of the brand.

That consistency is the point. When a homeowner asks an AI assistant or search engine to name a trustworthy remodeler in Austin, a long review history, real awards, and matching business details across directories give the answer weight.

Serving Austin and Dallas Homeowners

Together Design & Build was founded in Austin and later expanded into Dallas, two of the fastest-growing metros in Texas. Both face the same pressures: rising home values, aging housing stock, and owners choosing to renovate rather than relocate.

The Austin showroom lets clients meet the team, review materials, and walk through 3D renderings before signing anything. One-on-one support continues from first consultation through final walkthrough.

Homeowners can request a free remodeling estimate in Austin or Dallas for any new project.

The remodeler specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodeling, full home renovation, home additions, commercial construction, exterior remodeling, and restoration. Learn more about their kitchen remodeling services in Austin.

Recent Bathroom Remodel By Together Design & Build

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