Gelteq Successfully Completes Veterinary Palatability Trials with Kemin, Further Validating Gelteq® Technology for Animal Health Applications

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited (“Gelteq” or the “Company”) today announced the successful completion of its veterinary palatability trials conducted in collaboration with Kemin Industries (“Kemin”), a leading U.S.-based global ingredient manufacturer. The trials were designed to optimise flavour profiles and assess canine acceptance of products powered by Gelteq® technology, the Company’s proprietary gel-based delivery platform.

Gelteq tested a variety of products, including a range deliberately formulated with natural bitter compounds that canines would ordinarily reject.

The results demonstrated strong canine acceptance across the flavour profiles and confirmed the ability of Gelteq® technology to effectively mask bitter flavour profiles while improving palatability, providing an important validation of the platform for veterinary pharmaceutical applications.

Because product acceptance is a critical component in the successful development of animal therapeutics, the palatability trial data provides important insights to guide future formulation development, study design and product optimisation activities across the Company’s existing and planned animal health and veterinary pharmaceutical programs.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership Opportunities

The trials are expected to strengthen Gelteq’s position within the veterinary therapeutics landscape and its ability to engage prospective partners across the sector. As Gelteq® technology continues to demonstrate strong performance in animal health settings, Gelteq believe it will be able to advance prospective partnership discussions with pharmaceutical companies, animal health organisations and strategic collaborators.

Gelteq believes these outcomes further establish Gelteq® technology as a differentiated delivery platform capable of supporting a broader range of veterinary pharmaceutical applications and strengthening its position within the evolving animal health market.

“The successful completion of these trials represents an important milestone in validating Gelteq® technology within the animal health sector,” said Nathan Givoni, CEO of Gelteq. “The strong acceptance outcomes, including the ability to effectively mask bitter flavours while improving palatability, provide further evidence of the versatility and commercial potential of Gelteq® technology across veterinary applications. We believe this significantly broadens the range of active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulations that can be incorporated into products powered by Gelteq® technology, supports the advancement of our existing animal pharmaceutical programs, and strengthens our ongoing discussions with potential strategic partners as we continue expanding our animal health pipeline.”

About Gelteq Ltd.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ: GELS) is a biotechnology company that has developed a novel drug delivery platform in an ingestible gel form. Gelteq® technology, a propriety delivery technology, is designed to improve how active ingredients are formulated, stabilized and absorbed by the body. Gelteq specializes in research and development, product creation and manufacturing for partners across pharmaceutical, consumer health and animal health markets. Gelteq® technology aims to address challenges associated with conventional drug and nutrient delivery by enhancing bioavailability, improving patient compliance, and enabling precise dosing. For more information, visit www.gelteq.com.

Gelteq Contact:

Investor Relations

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates IR

+1-214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, refer to Gelteq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on November 17, 2025. Gelteq undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.