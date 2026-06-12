Eight Saints Launches Firm Intentions, a Clean Anti-Aging Neck Cream, Targeting Skincare's Most Overlooked Area

South Portland, MAINE, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eight Saints, the clean skincare brand known for results-driven formulas powered by eight powerhouse ingredients, today announced the launch of Firm Intentions, a clean anti-aging neck cream designed to address one of the most neglected areas in any skincare routine: the neck and décolletage.

While most people devote their time, money, and attention to facial care, the neck is frequently left out, despite being one of the first areas to show visible signs of aging. The problem has only accelerated in the smartphone era. "Tech neck" is real: every time you look down at your phone or laptop, you crease the delicate skin of your neck, and those repeated folds contribute to premature lines over time. Combined with thinner skin, fewer oil glands, and constant movement, the neck is especially prone to sagging, crepiness, and fine lines. Firm Intentions was created to close that gap with a targeted, clean formula built specifically for the area's unique needs.

At the heart of Firm Intentions is a blend of three peptides that work together to support the skin's natural firmness. Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1 is designed to trick the skin into thinking it has been damaged, prompting it to produce more collagen. Palmitoyl Tripeptide-5 taps into the same biological pathway the body uses to repair skin after injury. Together with a third complementary peptide, the formula targets the loss of firmness and elasticity that defines visible neck aging.

"The neck tells the story of aging faster than almost anywhere else, yet it's the step most people skip," said a spokesperson for Eight Saints. "With tech neck now affecting people of every age, Firm Intentions was designed to make caring for your neck as intentional as caring for your face, with clean, effective ingredients that deliver real, visible results."

Like every Eight Saints product, Firm Intentions is formulated with clean, cruelty-free, globally sourced ingredients and made in the USA. It is free from the harsh additives common in conventional anti-aging products, reflecting the brand's commitment to formulas that are both gentle and genuinely effective. The cream is designed to firm, smooth, and hydrate, helping to soften the appearance of fine lines and improve the look of skin texture and elasticity along the neck and décolletage.

The launch builds on Eight Saints' reputation for dermatologist-approved, clinically tested skincare, backed by more than 50,000 five-star reviews and a loyal community of customers seeking clean alternatives that perform.

Firm Intentions is available now at eightsaintsskincare.com.

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Eight Saints Skincare

167 Rumery Street

South Portland, ME 04106