Reco Mitigates AI Agent Risk Across Claude and the Enterprise

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reco , the company that helps enterprises govern AI agents and protect the applications and workflows they access, today announced it has extended the Reco Platform with Claude Security integration. The bidirectional integration helps organizations govern Claude use across employees, developers and the agents operating between Claude Enterprise and Claude Platform, while enabling security teams to use Claude to investigate enterprise risk through the Reco Graph.

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The integration is designed for enterprises using Claude across two administrative surfaces and the agents operating between them: Claude Enterprise, where employees use Claude day to day, and Claude Platform, where developers manage API keys, workspaces, workspace membership and agent deployments. Reco connects activity across these surfaces with the applications, identities, permissions, workflows and data paths that determine enterprise risk.

“Claude is becoming part of the enterprise operating fabric, not just another AI tool,” said Ofer Klein, CEO and Co-Founder of Reco. “Security teams need to understand who is using it, what agents and applications it connects to, what permissions are involved, and what risk is created when AI activity moves across the business. Reco helps organizations govern Claude the same way they govern critical enterprise applications such as Okta, Salesforce and Microsoft 365.”

Reco’s integration with Claude’s Compliance API gives security teams visibility into Claude Enterprise activity, while Reco’s integration with the Claude Platform provides oversight into development environments where teams manage workspaces, API keys and related access. Reco also maps the agents teams build and deploy on Anthropic’s infrastructure, including each agent’s model, version history, tools, permission policies and connected MCP servers.

Unlike tools that monitor Claude as an isolated system, Reco correlates Claude activity with signals from across the enterprise. The Reco Graph connects Claude usage to identities, permissions, applications, endpoint and network signals and more than 230 applications. This enables security teams to detect risks that single-source monitoring may miss, such as an overpermissioned agent connected to sensitive data, an API key that persists beyond its original use case or an account that retains Claude access after a role change or offboarding event.

The new capabilities also make security investigations accessible from Claude through Reco’s MCP server. Security teams can ask Claude plain-language questions about access, ownership, anomalous activity and risky connections, then receive answers drawn from the Reco Graph. This turns Claude into a unified investigation interface for Reco data.

Reco Secures Claude Inside and Out

Reco addresses six major risks driving enterprise Claude security conversations: shadow AI and unauthorized usage, sensitive data leakage, prompt injection, API key exposure, excessive agent agency and access control and offboarding gaps.

New capabilities include:

Governance across Claude Enterprise, Claude Platform and agents

Reco provides visibility into Claude Enterprise activity through Claude’s Compliance API and into Claude Platform development activity, including users, groups, roles, permissions, projects, activity logs, workspaces, API keys, access and configurations. This helps teams identify policy gaps, unmanaged access, long-lived credentials and risky configurations.

Agent security across connected applications

Reco maps agents built and deployed on Anthropic’s infrastructure across models, version history, tools, permission policies, MCP servers and connected applications, then correlates that context with identities, permissions and connections across more than 230 applications. This helps teams assess agent risk, identify toxic combinations and understand the potential blast radius if an agent is misused or compromised.

Natural-language investigation and response

Reco’s MCP server enables Claude to query the Reco Graph so security teams can investigate access, ownership, anomalies, application connections and agent risk in natural language. Findings can be routed into existing SIEM, SOAR and ticketing workflows for response and remediation.

Availability

The Reco Platform with Claude Security integration is available immediately from Reco and its business partners worldwide.

About Reco

Reco helps enterprises govern AI agents and protect the connected applications, identities and workflows they access. The Reco platform discovers and secures AI agents, identities, applications and SaaS connections across the enterprise, giving security teams the context to understand what agents can reach, what they can do and where risk can spread. Powered by the Reco Graph, Reco maps identities, permissions, connectivity and activity in real time to detect risk, prioritize threats and drive remediation across more than 230 applications. The platform delivers 1,000+ detection controls, deploys in 48 hours and can add new integrations in three to five days. Learn more at www.reco.ai .

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for Reco

marc@mgpr.net

+1 617-877-7480