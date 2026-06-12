Sichuan Used Car Exports Embrace an Era of of Integrated Systems

Chengdu, China, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China is embracing more collaborative approach in developing its used car export industry. The Second Sichuan Used Car Export Supply-Demand Matchmaking Conference, themed “Sichuan Vehicles Navigate the World, Trade Connects the Globe,” was convened on June 11, 2026 at the Chengdu Aerotropolis International Conference Center. The grand event brings together over 40 industry leaders and major buyers from Russia, Central Asia, the Republic of Korea, and partner countries along the Belt and Road, together with nearly 500 representatives from Chinese used car trading companies, to conduct face-to-face supply and procurement matchmaking.





More than a procurement matchmaking session, this event is also a showcase of China’s exploration of a new paradigm for used car exports.

Highlights:

Building a new nationally coordinated framework for the industry

Used car exports in China have long been plagued by fragmented vehicle sources and inconsistent standards. Responding to these problems, the conference has innovated two new major mechanisms.





The first is to build an interprovincial coordination mechanism. The China (Sichuan Shuangliu) Used Car Export Base has signed joint development agreements with eight other major bases across the country, including Chongqing, Guangzhou, Guiyang, Zhuzhou, and Nansha. This enables overseas buyers, through the Shuangliu Base, to tap into a nationwide network of quality vehicle sources. This enables them to engage with a single base to source vehicles across all.

The second is to provide overseas service guarantee. Six overseas comprehensive service stations in Tashkent, Minsk, Bishkek, Dubai, Moscow, and Baku were inaugurated on site. Operated by Sichuan-based enterprises, these stations will focus on resolving buyers’ concerns by providing overseas repair and maintenance, spare parts supply, and warranty fulfillment.



Solution to challenges posed by extreme cold: localized modification to enhance product competitiveness

In response to the prolonged, freezing winters typical of Russian-speaking regions, the conference showcased the adaptability of the Sichuan-based automotive supply chain in the market.

The Shuangliu Base, together with local auto manufacturers in Chengdu, has modified their models to suit to local freezing conditions. These include adding heated steering wheels, heated seats, battery preheating systems, as well as replacing fluids with low-temperature antifreeze and fitting snow tires. This has significantly improved the vehicles’ usability and value retention in the frigid regions at high latitudes of Russia and Central Asia, thus addressing overseas buyers’ concerns about winter performance.



Tangible results: the “Shuangliu strength” behind nearly RMB500 million in orders

The contract signing ceremony was held on site, which testifies to the strong confidence the global market places in Sichuan’s supply channels.

Vehicle source: The Shuangliu Base formed strategic partnerships with domestic leading vehicle source providers such as China Auto Rental (CAR), Paipai Car, and ZhongSheng Group, establishing a large-scale, standardized reservoir of export-ready vehicles.

Trade: Seven major trade orders were signed on site, with a total contract value of nearly RMB500 million. The partners involved include auto trading companies from Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and other countries and regions and trade orders cover multiple categories, including new energy vehicles and conventional fuel vehicles.



In-depth experience: an efficient three-in-one closed loop

Different from traditional exhibitions, this event innovated a model combining a main venue, country-specific sessions, and on-site inspections.

Targeted pairing: Three dedicated sessions were set up for Russia, Central Asia, and other regions. More than 40 overseas distributors held one-on-one matchmaking meetings with Chinese suppliers.



On-site inspection: The organizers took overseas buyers on in-depth tours of Asia’s top used car marketplaces including Himore, Jinhe, and Aokangda, as well as on-site visits to the Zeekr and Lynk OEM factories. This model of inspecting the factory and vehicles before signing contracts significantly boosts the confidence of international buyers.



Alexey Podshchelkoldin, President of the Russian Automobile Dealers Association, expressed his appreciation, saying, “Chinese used cars offer exceptional value for money in the Russian and Central Asian markets. The standardized service system and interprovincial coordination mechanism established in Sichuan make our procurement more convenient and reliable.”



Wang Xiangyu, head of the operating company of the China (Sichuan Shuangliu) Used Car Export Base, said, “We are driving the transformation of Sichuan’s used car exports from volume growth to value growth. Through digital tools and a global presence, the Shuangliu Base aims to become not just a vehicle distribution hub, but a global value discovery center for used cars. We sincerely invite established dealers from Russia and Central Asia to partner with us and share in the dividends of China’s used car export boom. Whether you need a stable vehicle supply or wish to become our local authorized service provider, the Sichuan Base will offer the most competitive business terms.”



As a landlocked province with no direct access to the sea or borders, Sichuan, by learning from the innovative practices of the Shuangliu base, is building a replicable service system and coordination model for China’s used car export industry.