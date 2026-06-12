SilkSilky Launches Certified Mulberry Silk Capsule Wardrobe Edit as Consumers Trade Fast Fashion for Fewer, Better Pieces

Denver, CO, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SilkSilky , a direct-to-consumer brand specializing in 6A-grade 100% mulberry silk, today introduced a curated capsule wardrobe edit drawn from its OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified apparel collection. The edit brings together versatile silk staples — camisoles, slip dresses, pants, skirts and scarves — selected to move between professional and evening settings without a change of outfit. The launch responds to a measurable shift in how consumers build their closets. As scrutiny of fast fashion grows, more shoppers are consolidating around fewer, higher-quality garments that serve multiple occasions. Inexpensive synthetic pieces frequently lose their shape and finish after a handful of washes and add to textile waste, while natural silk offers durability and a fluid drape that synthetic fibers struggle to replicate.

“Buy fewer, buy better, and prioritize pieces that transition seamlessly across every moment of the day,” said Nina, founder of SilkSilky. “A capsule wardrobe only works if every piece earns its place — that is the standard this edit was built around.”

At the center of the edit is the Pure Silk Solid Color Camisole , cut with clean lines in a focused color palette. Worn under a tailored blazer it reads as workwear; on its own it serves as an evening piece. The Spaghetti Strap Long Silk Nightgown , designed as sleepwear, can equally be styled as a daytime slip dress layered with knitwear or a jacket.

The Silk Pants and Silk Skirts collections favor fluid, non-restrictive silhouettes suited to long working days, while the Silk Scarf collection extends the edit’s range — worn as neckwear, a hair accessory or a bag accent. Every piece is made from 6A-grade 100% mulberry silk, with the natural sheen and drape characteristic of the fiber.

Every product in the SilkSilky collection is certified to OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 (Certificate No. 2406198), an independent textile-safety standard verifying that finished products are free from an extensive catalogue of substances harmful to human health. The brand additionally holds ECOCERT GREENLIFE certification (No. 00297582), attesting to environmental and social-responsibility standards in its production. Certification details can be independently verified through the OEKO-TEX® Label Check database.

The capsule wardrobe edit is available at silksilky.com and through the brand’s localized storefronts across 13 markets in North America, Europe and Australia.

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