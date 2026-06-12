Rentomojo Reports Rising Demand for Television Rentals Across Mumbai, Pune and Chennai: ₹60,000 Smart TVs Losing to ₹700/Month Rentals in 2026

Bangalore, India, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Television rentals are gaining traction across Mumbai, Pune and Chennai through 2026 as households increasingly read the ₹60,000 smart-TV purchase decision less as a one-time spend and more as a multi-year commitment to a single appliance — measured against rental plans starting near ₹700 a month. Rental platforms operating in these metros, including Rentomojo, are seeing demand build across Andheri and Powai in Mumbai, Hinjewadi and Baner in Pune, and OMR and Velachery in Chennai — high-churn rental belts where households are reframing ownership of high-obsolescence electronics as a constraint on flexibility rather than a sign of stability. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/mumbai/appliances/smart-led-tvs-on-rent

The premise that a household can plan with confidence three to five years out has become increasingly difficult to hold. Job markets across IT and corporate sectors are being reshaped by AI-driven role changes and structural restructurings, geopolitical and economic uncertainty has made career planning shorter-horizon than it was a decade ago, and the city a professional lives in is now more frequently a function of the next opportunity than the last one. In that context, committing ₹40,000 to ₹60,000 to a smart TV — an appliance that will depreciate steeply, age out of relevance within a software cycle, and need to be moved or sold at the next change — looks less like a household purchase than a bet on a future that is harder than ever to predict.

The economics underline the point. A television bought at ₹60,000 typically recovers under ten percent of its value on resale platforms within a couple of years, and that assumes the panel survives transit between flats. Large screens are among the most breakage-prone items in any relocation, and a cracked panel has effectively zero recovery value. Above the depreciation curve sits the obsolescence curve: panels that are physically sound are routinely outpaced by new operating-system versions, app support and connectivity standards, leaving an owner with a working but dated set and no clean exit. The buyer is therefore exposed on two fronts at once — the set ages out of relevance while its physical value collapses — and the cost of locking into a fixed appliance is paid in optionality the household no longer has.

The ₹60,000 smart-TV purchase outlay versus a ₹700-a-month rental plan is increasingly being cited in housing-cost conversations across Mumbai, Pune and Chennai, particularly among households for whom flexibility against career, location and life changes weighs as heavily as the upfront cost itself.

Rental resolves the optionality problem in a single line item. A renter on a monthly plan can move to a newer panel as platforms update, size up or down as they change homes, hand transit and installation risk to the provider, and end the arrangement when circumstances change. Wall-mounting, which adds another layer of friction to ownership — a purchased set must be unmounted, transported and remounted at each new flat, with the brackets and labour repeated every move — sits within the plan. For a household navigating an uncertain career trajectory or a possible move between cities, the ability to treat a television as a renewable monthly service rather than a depreciating fixed asset is the central draw, less a cost calculation than a hedge against a future that refuses to stay still.

Rentomojo, the largest organised furniture and appliances rental platform in India by subscription revenue and live subscribers per the Redseer report cited in its DRHP filed March 27, 2026, offers television plans across screen tiers in all three cities, with more than 227,000 active subscribers across 22 cities, wall-mounting and free in-city relocation bundled into the plan, and an in-house technician network handling servicing.

Rapid platform obsolescence, near-total resale depreciation, high relocation breakage risk and a broader uncertainty about career and location combine to make outright television ownership a weak fit for the modern renter. A smart TV is, on this reading, one of the clearest cases where ownership locks a household into a depreciating asset at exactly the moment optionality is most valuable.

Television rentals across Pune, Mumbai and Chennai sit within a broader shift toward an appliance-as-a-service economy in India's metros, where households are increasingly treating ownership of high-obsolescence electronics as an outdated default. For renters in these three cities, treating the screen as a renewable subscription has become the practical answer to an appliance that ages faster than almost anything else in the home — and to a future that no longer accommodates the long commitments ownership demands. To learn more visit

This press release is based on publicly available information and industry data, including the Rentomojo DRHP filed March 27, 2026 and the Redseer industry report. Pricing and plan details are indicative, subject to change, and may vary by city, configuration, and tenure. Figures cited for ownership, maintenance, and rental costs are illustrative and intended for general market context. Readers should verify current pricing and availability directly with the relevant platforms before making purchase or rental decisions.

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