Headway World Cup 2026: Headway Launches Trading Competition with $100,000 Prize Pool

East London, South Africa, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headway, a global broker, today announced the launch of its Headway World Cup 2026. The company is combining the excitement of football with the energy of trading. Participants can build their dream teams, trade forex and crypto markets to earn coins, and compete for guaranteed prizes and raffle rewards, with a total prize pool of $100,000 and over 3,000 winners.

How the Promo Works

Traders can register for the event through their Personal Area on the Headway website or mobile trading app. After joining the promotion, any real trading account can be used to compete. Every trade earns coins, which can be spent on building a football team. Each player's value changes in real time, adding a strategic layer to the competition.

Prizes for Participants

The traders compete and earn their rewards in two ways:

Guaranteed prizes – The top 10 most valuable squads will receive guaranteed rewards, including a MacBook Pro 16, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and more. The top 50 squads will be featured on the leaderboard.

– The top 10 most valuable squads will receive guaranteed rewards, including a MacBook Pro 16, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and more. The top 50 squads will be featured on the leaderboard. Raffle prizes – Every trade also earns raffle tickets. The more financial instruments are traded and the more tickets collected, the higher the chance to win a PlayStation 5 Pro, Meta Quest 3S VR headset, 1g Gold World Cup Trophy, and many other gifts.

Everyone Can Win

With over 3,000 winners of this trading promo and a $100,000 prize pool, every participant has a real opportunity to take home a reward. Whether by building the most valuable squad or getting lucky in the raffle, the game is designed to give everyone a shot at victory.

How to Join

Traders can sign up for the Headway World Cup 2026 via their Personal Area on the Headway trading app or the website. The competition runs from June 9 (12:00 MT time) to July 19 (23:59 MT time). The final raffle is scheduled for July 22 (14:00 MT time). Participants are encouraged to join early to collect more coins and tickets.

About Headway

Headway is an international Forex broker offering 500+ trading instruments and a wide range of services to traders of all experience levels. The trading conditions include: deposit bonuses, Swap Free accounts, local trading instruments, micro lots, unlimited leverage, and a minimum deposit of $1. More information available at https://hw.online/





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