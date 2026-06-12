Courtly Chinese Porcelain, Rare Himalayan Bronzes and Important Tribal Art Headline Apollo Art Auctions' Fine Asian and Tribal Art Sale





LONDON, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is pleased to present its forthcoming Fine Asian and Tribal Art sale, a carefully curated selection spanning East and Central Asia, the Himalayas, Africa and Oceania. Bringing together distinguished Asian works, sacred Himalayan sculpture and important African tribal art, the sale offers collectors an opportunity to acquire objects of exceptional quality, historical significance and distinguished provenance.

Part of the sale is drawn from The Prince Collection, a superb assemblage formed between the 1990s and 2014 by a well-established collector with royal provenance. The auction brings together courtly Chinese porcelains, rare Himalayan bronzes and remarkable African sculptural works, appealing to both established connoisseurs and emerging collectors alike.

Among the highlights is Lot 4 , a Chinese iron-red gilt-decorated 'Marriage' dish bearing the rare Chang Chun Tong Qing mark and dating to the Tongzhi period of the Qing Dynasty. Richly decorated with gilt double happiness symbols and longevity motifs against a striking iron-red ground, the dish belongs to a celebrated group of imperial marriage wares associated with Empress Dowager Cixi. The four-character reign mark found on the base was used specifically for these highly distinctive marriage porcelains, making such examples particularly sought after by collectors of Qing imperial ceramics.

Another significant work is Lot 55 , a bronze figure of Buddha Shakyamuni from Kashmir or Western Tibet, dating to the 10th–11th century AD. Finely cast and displaying the elegant stylistic features associated with early Himalayan bronzes, the figure represents a period of profound artistic development that would influence the religious and artistic traditions of Tibet and Nepal for centuries to come. Rare bronzes from this formative period remain highly desirable among collectors and institutions due to their historical importance and relative scarcity.

Collectors of African art will be drawn to Lot 181 , a Zande anthropomorphic clay vessel attributed to the artist Mbitim and dating to the early twentieth century. Combining sculptural representation with functional form, the vessel displays a finely modelled human head and richly incised geometric decoration. Works attributed to named African artists remain comparatively rare within the tribal art market, making this example particularly significant. The vessel also benefits from a distinguished provenance, having passed through the collections of Helmut Gernsheim, Robert Rubin and other notable collectors before entering the present sale.

While the sale includes a number of rare and historically significant objects, many lots will commence at starting bids below their pre-sale estimates. This presents opportunities for first-time buyers entering the field, while also offering seasoned collectors the chance to acquire exceptional works at competitive prices.

Fine Asian and Tribal Art will be held at Apollo Art Auctions' London showroom, 63–64 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SW. Bidding will be available in person and online through the Apollo Art Auctions platform, as well as via Invaluable , The Saleroom and LiveAuctioneers.

For appointments, enquiries or to register for bidding, please contact Apollo Art Auctions at enquiries@apolloauctions.com or call +44 (0)20 4630 9333.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f603a1fe-d902-4ad5-89ab-1b7e8264d006