DIAGNOS Announces Grant of Stock Options and Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

BROSSARD, Quebec, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a Corporation dedicated to the early detection of eye-related health using Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, announces a grant of an aggregate number of 1,500,000 stock options to directors and officers of the Corporation.

The date of the grant is June 11, 2026. The expiry date to which the stock options can be exercised is June 11, 2031. Stock options vest at 50% per year, commencing with the first anniversary of the grant. The exercise price of the stock options granted has been established at C$0.20 per common share. The grant remains subject to regulatory compliance including TSX Venture exchange acceptance.

The Corporation is also announcing that, as of the date of this press release and until further notice, it is voluntarily adopting semi-annual reporting under the semi-annual report pilot of the Canadian Securities Administrators (the SAR Pilot). The SAR Pilot provides an exemption for eligible issuers from the requirement to file first and third quarter financial reports under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The Corporation is in the opinion that adopting semi-annual reporting will make financial reporting more efficient and cost-effective.

Finally, further to the press release dated January 15, 2026, the Corporation did not retain the services of Investor Brand Network to provide corporate communication and awareness solutions to the Corporation.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release may contain forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.