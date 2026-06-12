Black Hills Corp. Requests Rate Review in Colorado

RAPID CITY, S.D., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its Colorado electric utility has filed a rate review application with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission requesting recovery of the necessary capital infrastructure and operational costs required to deliver safe, reliable electric service to over 102,000 customers in Southern Colorado.

The company is seeking $26.7 million in new annual revenue for recovery of approximately $184 million of critical investments since its last rate review and including additions in 2024 to improve reliability, strengthen the electric grid, and extend the life of key generation infrastructure.

“As we deliver on our responsibility to provide safe and reliable energy to improve the lives and livelihoods of our customers and communities, this request supports our ability to make the required investments to maintain our electric system,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “As a result of investments to replace aging infrastructure and enhance our system, our customers in Colorado are experiencing fewer interruptions and less disruption to homes and businesses.”

The request is based on a capital structure of 51.02% equity and 48.98% debt and a return on equity of 10.5%. The company is seeking to implement new rates in the first quarter of 2027.

About Black Hills Corp.

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.37 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

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