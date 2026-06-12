DVLT Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Datavault AI Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) to determine whether certain Datavault AI Inc. officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Datavault AI Inc., is a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management platforms with high computing capabilities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

On October 31, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a short report concerning Datavault AI Inc. The report alleged, among other things, that Datavault was a “stock promotion” that relied on misleading press releases and “empty claims” concerning artificial intelligence, quantum computing, Web 3.0, and data monetization.

Wolfpack further alleged that Datavault’s press releases were filled with promotional buzzwords that did not reflect the Company’s actual business operations. The report also questioned the activity on the Company’s blockchain marketplace, alleging that Datavault’s platform had virtually no trading activity. In addition, Wolfpack raised concerns regarding Datavault’s leadership and affiliations, including alleged connections involving a convicted felon. Following publication of the Wolfpack report, Datavault’s stock price declined.

What Now: If you lost money in your investment of Datavault AI Inc., contact Robbins LLP for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

(800) 350-6003

adumas@robbinsllp.com

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About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



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