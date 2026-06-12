Angle Advisors announces HBC Company has been acquired by GreenArrow, a portfolio company of CAI Capital Partners

Birmingham, MI, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angle Advisors is pleased to announce that HBC Company, Inc. (“HBC”) has been acquired by GreenArrow, a portfolio company of CAI Capital Partners. Angle Advisors acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to HBC in completing the transaction.

HBC Company has been acquired by GreenArrow, a portfolio company of CAI Capital Partners

Headquartered in Lodi, New Jersey, HBC is a leading provider of electrical and transportation infrastructure services across New Jersey and southern New York. HBC specializes in highway and intersection lighting, intelligent transportation systems, and aviation lighting, serving public roadways, airports, and industrial customers throughout the region.

“Joining GreenArrow marks an exciting new chapter for HBC”, noted Gerard Hoogendoorn, President of HBC. “Over the years, as a team, we’ve built our reputation on delivering quality work and standing behind every project we complete. GreenArrow shares those same values and brings additional resources and opportunities that will benefit both our team and our customers. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, and confident that together we’ll continue to grow and deliver at an even higher level. I’d also like to extend my sincere appreciation to the team at Angle Advisors. Their professionalism, dedication, and steady guidance throughout this process were exceptional, and they played a critical role in helping us achieve a successful outcome.”

"This is another milestone in our strategic growth", said Lloyd Kuehn, Chief Executive Officer of GreenArrow. "From our very first conversation with Jerry, what stood out the most was how deeply he cares about his employees. What he and his team have built at HBC is remarkable, and the culture they've created, one that genuinely feels like a family, is the same culture we've worked hard to build at GreenArrow. We could not be more excited to welcome them to the GreenArrow family. Furthermore, the strategic fit is exceptionally strong. HBC’s New Jersey and southern New York footprint directly extends our existing operations in eastern Pennsylvania, deepening our presence across the Mid-Atlantic and enhancing our ability to serve customers across a highly attractive and growing region.”

GreenArrow is a leading provider of transportation infrastructure services, specializing in maintaining and installing transportation electrical infrastructure, including traffic signals, streetlights, intelligent transportation systems, and utility systems. GreenArrow operates as one company with coast-to-coast operations, pairing experienced regional leadership and on-the-ground expertise in every market we serve, with a central team that provides the shared resources, systems, and best practices to support them.

About Angle Advisors LLC

Angle Advisors, with offices in the United States, Germany, and China, specializes in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory and capital raising services with a particular emphasis on the industrials and services sectors. The firm’s professionals have completed over 325 transactions since 2009 for multinational corporations, privately held companies, private equity funds, and public sector clients.

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