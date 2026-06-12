Rare Jewellery, Beads and Gemstones from Ancient Civilisations Headline Apollo Art Auctions' June Jewellery Sale 





LONDON, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is pleased to present an exceptional selection of rare jewellery, beads and gemstones in its forthcoming June Jewellery Auction. Bringing together wearable antiquities and historic treasures with distinguished provenance, the sale offers collectors the opportunity to acquire pieces spanning thousands of years of human history.

Taking place on 20 June, the auction features jewellery from Ancient Egypt, Rome, Greece and other historic civilisations. The sale is expected to realise between £500,000 and £1 million, reflecting the rarity and quality of the pieces on offer.

While the auction includes a number of highly significant objects, many lots will commence at starting bids below their pre-sale estimates. This presents opportunities for first-time collectors beginning their collecting journey, while also offering established buyers the chance to acquire exceptional objects at competitive prices.

"These jewels rarely appear on the market, and we are delighted to present them to our clients and collectors worldwide," said an Apollo Art Auctions specialist. "Ancient jewellery continues to attract increasing interest, both as collectible antiquities and as wearable statement pieces. Demand for historically significant jewellery has grown considerably among collectors seeking unique objects with exceptional provenance."

Among the highlights is Lot 288 , a rare Roman rock crystal and gold ring featuring an imperial bust. The ring's band is carved from a single piece of rock crystal more than 2,000 years old, while the bezel is adorned with a finely crafted gold portrait of a Roman emperor. Such a ring would likely have been worn by an individual closely connected to the imperial court, serving as both a symbol of status and allegiance. The piece has been authenticated through XRF testing and verified by the Art Loss Register.

Another standout lot is Lot 287 , a Roman gold ring featuring a cameo depiction of Mars, the Roman god of war, with a Corinthian helmet beneath his feet. The ring reflects the importance of military power and religion within Roman society and, with a starting bid of just £3,000, demonstrates the opportunities available throughout the sale to acquire historically significant objects at accessible levels.

The sale also includes remarkable Egyptian jewellery. Lot 250 , an Egyptian faience broad collar composed of leaves, petals and fruit motifs, is a striking example of ancient Egyptian craftsmanship. Associated with status and beliefs surrounding the afterlife, broad collars remain among the most recognisable forms of Egyptian adornment. The vibrant colours of the faience elements continue to resonate with modern collectors seeking visually distinctive pieces.

Collectors seeking wearable historic jewellery will also find a number of later-period pieces throughout the auction. Lot 377 , a post-medieval gold and black enamel memento mori ring decorated with skeleton imagery, hearts and floral motifs, reflects a long tradition of remembrance jewellery. Memento mori pieces continue to attract collectors today for both their symbolism and distinctive design.

Selected lots are accompanied by specialist reports from Dr Lisa Sartini and Alessandro Neri, while a selection of jewellery was authenticated in the early 1990s by Dr Jack Ogden and Barbara Deppert-Lippitz, both leading authorities in ancient jewellery. Art Loss Register confirmations and published references accompany a number of pieces in the sale.

Notable provenances represented include the Foxwell Family Collection, the collection of Leo Biaggi de Blasys (1906–1979), the H. Cutting Collection, the Marc Rosenberg Collection, the D. Ruskin Collection and the renowned Prince Collection, which carries royal associations. These ownership histories contribute significantly to the collecting appeal of the works offered.

The auction will commence on 20 June at 1:00 PM BST and will be held at Apollo Art Auctions' London showroom, 63–64 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SW. Bidding will be available in person, online via the Apollo Art Auctions platform, and through Invaluable , The Saleroom , LiveAuctioneers and Interencheres .

For enquiries, viewing appointments or telephone bidding arrangements, please contact Apollo Art Auctions on +44 (0)20 4630 9333 or enquiries@apolloauctions.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c39fe8de-1be6-45db-9598-71209272ef10