Palm Beach Gardens, FL, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute personalized investment advice, a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security, or a solicitation to invest. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This content contains affiliate links. If you subscribe through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. Disruptors & Dominators is an auto-renewing subscription; subscribers are automatically billed annually unless they cancel. Readers should consult a qualified financial professional before making any investment decision. See full terms through the official Weiss Ratings website.

Quick Answer: Weiss Ratings' Disruptors & Dominators newsletter is now available through the SpaceX IPO Project Unlimited campaign. The newsletter is managed by technology analyst Michael Robinson and covers AI infrastructure, space-economy supply chains, and related public-market research themes. A subscription includes four current bonus research reports, monthly issues, and alerts, with subscription terms and cancellation details available through Weiss Ratings.

Newsletter at a Glance: Disruptors & Dominators is a monthly technology-market financial research newsletter published by Weiss Ratings, LLC. Current offer: available through the official Weiss Ratings page. Editor: Michael Robinson, technology analyst and 40-year market research veteran. Research theme: AI infrastructure, space-economy supply chains, satellite networks, and public-market technology companies. Reports: four current bonus research reports included with subscription. Contact: contactus@weissinc.com / 1-877-934-7778.

View the current SpaceX IPO Project Unlimited offer (official Weiss Ratings page)

Weiss Ratings Disruptors & Dominators Newsletter Now Features Project Unlimited Research Theme, AI Infrastructure Coverage, and Special Reports from Michael Robinson

Weiss Ratings' Disruptors & Dominators newsletter is now available through the SpaceX IPO Project Unlimited campaign, featuring Michael Robinson's technology-focused research on artificial intelligence infrastructure, space-based computing themes, satellite supply chains, energy demand constraints, and related public-market research. The campaign makes four current bonus research reports available immediately to new subscribers alongside the newsletter's standard monthly issues, research updates, and access to the full Weiss Ratings quantitative scoring process.

The Project Unlimited campaign uses SpaceX, AI infrastructure, and orbital computing as research themes inside Disruptors & Dominators. The newsletter itself is the product being offered. The space-economy and AI infrastructure story is the lens Robinson is currently applying to identify and examine public-market companies that may be relevant to subscribers who follow technology sector themes.

A subscription to Disruptors & Dominators provides financial research content only. It does not provide direct ownership in SpaceX, IPO allocation, pre-IPO shares, private-market placement access, brokerage execution, or personalized investment advice. Readers looking for any of those things should work directly with a licensed broker or registered investment adviser.

Disruptors & Dominators: What the Newsletter Provides

Disruptors & Dominators is a monthly technology-market financial research newsletter published by Weiss Ratings, LLC, a Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based financial research firm established in 1971. Each issue delivers Robinson's current research on technology sector themes, including model-portfolio commentary and public-market ideas evaluated through the Weiss Ratings quantitative scoring process before they reach subscribers.

Weiss Ratings applies a quantitative ratings methodology across covered securities and does not accept payment from the companies it rates. The firm does not operate on an advertiser-supported or issuer-paid model, which means the ratings process is independent of any commercial relationship with the companies being evaluated. That independence does not guarantee future performance, and the ratings process is separate from any individual subscriber's investment decisions.

Weiss Ratings, LLC is a financial research publishing firm - not a registered investment adviser or registered securities broker-dealer. The information in Disruptors & Dominators represents the editorial opinions of Michael Robinson and Weiss Ratings research staff. It is not personalized investment advice and is not designed to address any individual subscriber's specific financial situation, goals, or risk tolerance.

View the current SpaceX IPO Project Unlimited offer (official Weiss Ratings page)

Why Project Unlimited Is a Research Theme, Not a SpaceX Offer

The Project Unlimited name appears throughout the campaign materials as Robinson's framework for the current research cycle. At its core, the framework identifies a recurring pattern in technology infrastructure transitions: a breakthrough phase where new technology attracts capital, a constraint phase where existing infrastructure can't keep pace with demand, and what Robinson calls an explosion phase where the companies that solve the constraint become the defining players of the next cycle.

The current research cycle applies that framework to the AI infrastructure space. Data centers powering AI systems now require electricity at a scale the existing power grid was never designed to handle. Goldman Sachs has been cited in reporting projections of a 175% increase in data center electricity demand by 2030. In response, major technology companies including Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Meta have each publicly announced independent power-sourcing strategies - ranging from nuclear reactor agreements and modular reactor deals to direct data center acquisitions - because waiting for the grid simply isn't a viable option at this scale.

Disruptors & Dominators uses these infrastructure developments as the backdrop for Robinson's research into public-market companies connected to the broader AI infrastructure buildout. Project Unlimited functions as a newsletter research theme connected to AI infrastructure, orbital computing concepts, space-economy supply chains, and public-market companies that may support the broader technology transition. SpaceX and related developments appear as research context - not as the investment product being offered.

Reader clarification: Project Unlimited is a research framework Robinson uses to examine AI infrastructure and space-economy supply chains inside Disruptors & Dominators. The product being offered is the newsletter subscription. SpaceX and orbital computing are the research backdrop Robinson is currently tracking - not the investment itself.

Michael Robinson's Role in the Disruptors & Dominators Newsletter

Quick answer: Michael Robinson is the editor of Disruptors & Dominators and has managed the newsletter since joining Weiss Ratings in June 2024. He brings more than 40 years of experience in technology markets as a journalist, venture capital advisor, and market analyst. Every research idea in the newsletter is evaluated through the Weiss Ratings quantitative scoring process before it reaches subscribers.

Robinson's career spans more than four decades covering technology markets - first as an investigative journalist with work published in The New York Times, The Kansas City Star, and The San Francisco Examiner, and later as a special advisor to venture capital firms and technology startups. He was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize during his journalism career. That combination of deep reporting instincts and direct access to technology sector players informs how Robinson approaches the research inside Disruptors & Dominators.

Historical technology-market examples appear as background for the newsletter's editorial positioning. Those examples are educational context only. Past performance does not predict future results, and no reader should assume similar outcomes.

What Subscribers Receive Through the Current Offer

A current Disruptors & Dominators subscription includes the following:

12 monthly research issues delivered on the first Friday of each month, each including technology-sector research and model-portfolio commentary evaluated through Weiss Ratings' quantitative process

Timely research updates when Robinson revisits existing coverage

Full archive access to every previously published issue, alert, and special report in the Disruptors & Dominators catalog

A complimentary subscription to Weiss Ratings Daily, the firm's daily market analysis publication

A copy of the Disruptors & Dominators User's Guide

Four current bonus research reports delivered immediately upon subscription

The four current bonus research reports are: "Project Unlimited: The Top Stock Powering Elon's Race to Save AI," "SpaceX IPO: 2 Plays to Ride the Coming Space Profit Tsunami," "AI's Energy Saviors: 2 Stocks Powering the Data Center Revolution," and "2 Under-the-Radar Companies Powering the AI Data Center Explosion." Together, these four reports cover seven specific public-market companies Robinson has identified within the space-based AI infrastructure and terrestrial data center supply chain themes.

These reports are research materials only. They do not provide personalized investment advice, guaranteed outcomes, direct SpaceX access, private-market allocation, or brokerage services. Company names, ticker symbols, and company research rationale for all seven research subjects are available exclusively within the reports.

View the current SpaceX IPO Project Unlimited offer (official Weiss Ratings page)

How the Newsletter Frames AI Infrastructure Research

The current Disruptors & Dominators research cycle focuses on a specific tension in the technology sector: the gap between AI compute demand and the physical infrastructure available to support it. Robinson's research examines how that gap may affect public-market companies across several connected categories - energy supply, data center hardware, networking infrastructure, satellite deployment, and launch systems.

The newsletter's research theme examines whether AI infrastructure demand may increase research interest in companies connected to power generation, data center design, semiconductors, launch systems, and satellite components. Importantly, it does not predict what the market will do, when any IPO will occur, or what any specific stock will return. Robinson examines documented infrastructure developments and identifies public-market companies he believes are relevant to subscribers who track technology sector themes.

The research theme includes SpaceX's January 2026 FCC filing related to orbital data centers, the reported February 2026 SpaceX and xAI merger, and competing orbital infrastructure initiatives from other technology companies. Those developments serve as research context for examining public-market companies across the supply chain - businesses that build satellite components, provide power infrastructure, design data center systems, and supply related technology. Weiss Ratings' independent scoring process is applied to each company Robinson evaluates.

SpaceX IPO Language Requires Careful Interpretation

Search interest around "SpaceX IPO Project Unlimited" typically reflects the verification process readers run when evaluating a financial newsletter campaign built around a high-profile technology event. Most people searching that phrase want to understand what the newsletter covers, what the research reports contain, and whether the subscription terms are reasonable - not to access SpaceX shares directly.

Disruptors & Dominators does not offer SpaceX investment access. SpaceX remains a privately held company. The campaign uses SpaceX's reported IPO plans and AI infrastructure filings as research backdrop for Robinson's current newsletter cycle. The public-market companies Robinson examines in his research trade on major U.S. exchanges and are connected to the broader space-economy and AI infrastructure themes - not SpaceX itself.

Readers who want to understand the specific companies Robinson covers in the current cycle can access that research by subscribing to the newsletter. Readers with questions about subscription terms or cancellation policy before subscribing can contact Weiss Ratings directly at contactus@weissinc.com or 1-877-934-7778, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Financial Newsletter Risk Disclosures

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA both maintain investor education resources for readers seeking additional background on how financial research publications differ from registered investment advice and brokerage services. Readers should understand that distinction before subscribing to any financial research service.

Disruptors & Dominators is a research publication, not a brokerage. Weiss Ratings is not a registered investment adviser. The information in the newsletter represents Robinson's research commentary supported by Weiss Ratings' quantitative process. Readers who act on newsletter research do so at their own discretion and risk. Speculative capital should be limited to funds a subscriber can afford to lose without affecting daily financial obligations or long-term plans for retirement, education, or care.

Subscription Terms and Renewal Considerations

Disruptors & Dominators is offered at a first-year subscription rate available through the official Weiss Ratings page. The subscription is an auto-renewing annual subscription - after the first year, subscribers are automatically billed at the then-current annual renewal rate on the anniversary of their subscription date unless they cancel before renewal. Subscribers may cancel at any time.

Subscribers who are not satisfied at any point during their first 12 months are eligible to request a refund through Weiss Ratings customer support. Bonus reports already delivered are retained regardless of cancellation or refund status. Full renewal, cancellation, and refund terms - including policies for subsequent years and prorated refunds - are available through the official Weiss Ratings website.

To cancel, contact Weiss Ratings by email at contactus@weissinc.com or by phone at 1-877-934-7778 (U.S.) or +1-561-627-3300 (international), Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Who May Find the Disruptors & Dominators Newsletter Relevant

Disruptors & Dominators is designed for investors who follow technology sector themes and want independent research that goes beyond what mainstream financial media covers. Robinson tends to focus on supply chain companies, infrastructure participants, and technology enablers - the businesses that build the components and run the systems that larger, more-visible technology companies depend on.

The current Project Unlimited research cycle may be particularly relevant for subscribers who are already following the SpaceX IPO story, tracking AI infrastructure developments, or looking for technology-focused research backed by an independent quantitative rating system. The newsletter is not a good fit for investors who need personalized advice, brokerage services, or access to private-market investments. Weiss Ratings publishes research and ratings - it does not execute trades, manage portfolios, or provide individual financial guidance.

View the current SpaceX IPO Project Unlimited offer (official Weiss Ratings page)

Reader Verification Points

Subscribers who want to confirm the terms of the Disruptors & Dominators offer before subscribing can verify the following directly through Weiss Ratings:

Current subscription pricing and any applicable introductory offer: available through the official Weiss Ratings page

Refund eligibility window and conditions: available through the official Weiss Ratings website

Auto-renewal billing terms and cancellation process: available through the official Weiss Ratings website

Bonus report delivery timing and retention policy: confirmed through Weiss Ratings customer support

Michael Robinson's editorial background and current newsletter focus: available in current campaign materials through the official Weiss Ratings page

Weiss Ratings customer support is available Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Subscribers and prospective subscribers with questions can reach the team before or after subscribing.

Contact and Company Information

Weiss Ratings, LLC

11780 US Highway 1

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408-3080

Phone (U.S.): 1-877-934-7778

Phone (International): +1-561-627-3300

Email: contactus@weissinc.com

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Disruptors & Dominators?

Disruptors & Dominators is a monthly technology-market financial research newsletter published by Weiss Ratings, LLC and managed by analyst Michael Robinson. Each issue includes technology-sector research and model-portfolio commentary evaluated through the Weiss Ratings independent quantitative scoring process.

What does "Project Unlimited" mean in the context of this newsletter?

Project Unlimited is Robinson's name for the current research theme inside Disruptors & Dominators. It frames the AI infrastructure constraint - data center power demand, satellite deployment, space-economy supply chains - as a structural technology transition with public-market implications. It is a research framework, not a SpaceX investment product.

Does a Disruptors & Dominators subscription give me access to SpaceX shares?

No. A subscription provides access to financial research content only. SpaceX remains a privately held company. The newsletter examines public-market companies Robinson has identified as connected to the broader AI infrastructure and space-economy themes.

What are the four bonus research reports?

The four reports cover seven public-market companies Robinson has identified across the space-based AI and terrestrial data center infrastructure themes: one company in SpaceX's direct supply chain, two space-economy plays, two energy infrastructure plays, and two data center infrastructure plays. The reports contain company research connected to the campaign's stated infrastructure themes.

What are the subscription refund terms?

Subscribers who are not satisfied during the first 12 months of their subscription may request a refund through Weiss Ratings customer support. Full refund terms and conditions are available through the official Weiss Ratings website.

Does the subscription renew automatically?

Yes. Disruptors & Dominators is an auto-renewing annual subscription. After the first year, subscribers are automatically billed at the then-current annual renewal rate unless they cancel before the renewal date. Cancellation is available at any time by contacting Weiss Ratings by phone or email.

Is Weiss Ratings a registered investment adviser?

No. Weiss Ratings, LLC is a financial research publishing firm. It is not a registered investment adviser or registered securities broker-dealer. Information in Disruptors & Dominators is not personalized investment advice. Subscribers should consult a licensed financial adviser before making investment decisions.

Final Notes for Readers

Disruptors & Dominators is a research tool, not a guarantee. Robinson's approach is to identify technology sector companies that Weiss Ratings' independent process rates favorably and that Robinson believes are positioned ahead of structural technology transitions. Technology-sector research can produce varied outcomes, and no research process can guarantee performance. That's the honest reality of technology sector investing, and Weiss Ratings doesn't pretend otherwise.

What the newsletter offers is independent research that doesn't come from a firm with an issuer-paid ratings model, advertiser-supported content, or brokerage revenue tied to subscriber trading activity. That independence is what Weiss Ratings has built its reputation on since 1971, and it's the foundation that Robinson's research sits on inside Disruptors & Dominators.

Readers who want to understand the full scope of what the current Project Unlimited research cycle covers - including the specific company names, ticker symbols, and company research rationale Robinson has identified - can access that research through the current subscription offer on the official Weiss Ratings page.

View the current SpaceX IPO Project Unlimited offer (official Weiss Ratings page)

Results may vary. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All research commentary involves risk, including the possible loss of principal if readers act on research ideas. Individual results will vary based on entry price, timing, position sizing, and individual portfolio decisions. Hypothetical and historical performance results have inherent limitations and do not guarantee comparable future results. Speculative capital should be limited to funds you can afford to lose without affecting your daily financial obligations or long-term plans for retirement, education, or care. The SEC and FINRA maintain investor education resources for readers seeking additional guidance.

Weiss Ratings, LLC is a financial research publishing firm and is not a registered investment adviser or registered securities broker-dealer. The information published in Disruptors & Dominators represents the editorial opinions of Michael Robinson and Weiss Ratings research staff and is not personalized investment advice. Investment decisions should be made in consultation with a licensed financial adviser.

Disruptors & Dominators is an auto-renewing subscription. After the first year, subscribers are automatically billed at the then-current annual renewal rate unless they cancel. Subscribers may cancel at any time by contacting Weiss Ratings at contactus@weissinc.com or 1-877-934-7778.