FUTU INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Investigates Potential Claims Involving Futu Holdings Limited

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FUTU) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On May 22, 2026, Futu announced it had “received a Notice of Investigation and an Administrative Penalty Pre-Notification Letter from the China Securities Regulatory Commission and its Shenzhen bureau (collectively the “CSRC”) in connection with the Company’s operations in mainland China.” On this news, the price of Futu shares declined by $34.10 per share, or approximately 28%, from $123.86 per share on May 21, 2026 to close at $89.76 on May 22, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Futu securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com