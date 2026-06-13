Hitch Open Ping-Pong Embodied (HOPE) AI Challenge Joins the 2026 World Humanoid Robot Games, Seeding Advanced Physical AI Against Human Performance

BEIJING, June 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Hitch Open Ping-Pong Embodied AI Challenge (the “HOPE AI Challenge”) — created by the Intelligent Racing Foundation as a new physical AI competition league in the Hitch Open World AI Championships — has been selected as an official competition of the Second World Humanoid Robot Games. The challenge debuts in August 2026 at the National Speed Skating Oval (Ice Ribbon), turning one of the world’s fastest sports into a proving ground for how well humanoid robots can see, decide, and move.

The selection takes the HOPE AI Challenge from laboratory demonstrations to open competition on one of the sport’s biggest international stages. It also extends the Hitch Open platform beyond AI racing into embodied AI and humanoid robotics, setting a new benchmark for physical AI competition worldwide.

People’s Government of Beijing Municipality announces the ping-pong competition at the second press conference of the Second World Humanoid Robot Games

Competing on the World’s Biggest Stage for Robots

The Second World Humanoid Robot Games — co-hosted by the People’s Government of Beijing Municipality, China Media Group, the World Robot Cooperation Organization, and the RoboCup Asia-Pacific Confederation Board of Trustees — runs August 22–26, 2026, at the Ice Ribbon. The program has been expanded to five days around a simple theme: more autonomous, more dexterous, more practical.

The Games are the world’s first comprehensive sporting event where humanoid robots are the athletes. The inaugural edition drew 280 teams and more than 500 humanoid robots from 16 countries and regions, generated 1.33 billion views across media platforms, and earned coverage from mainstream outlets in more than 80 countries. Joining the official competition lineup reflects the Games’ rising technical bar — and makes the HOPE AI Challenge a front-row view of how fast humanoid robotics is advancing.

The Hitch Open Ping-Pong Embodied (HOPE) AI Challenge

Beiao Group: A World-Class Operations Team

Behind the Games is an operations team with world-class credentials. Beiao Group, founded in 1994 and built from the organizations behind the 1990 Beijing Asian Games and Beijing’s bid to host the 2000 Summer Games, is a Beijing municipal state-owned enterprise that has delivered more than 150 major events — including the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, the 2014 Beijing APEC Meeting, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, and the first World Humanoid Robot Games in 2025.

That experience matters for something as unprecedented as humanoid robot competition. Beiao Group has built end-to-end event infrastructure — from commercial development and competition planning to technical support, venue construction, and pre-competition training — so that every match is safe, professional, and worth watching. Jointly operated by the Intelligent Racing Foundation and Beiao Group, the HOPE AI Challenge is designed to become a lasting, world-class signature event.

The National Speed Skating Oval (Ice Ribbon)

Why Ping-Pong Is an Ultimate Test for Physical AI

Table tennis is brutally hard for robots. The ball moves fast, spins hard, and lands unpredictably, leaving only milliseconds to respond. The HOPE AI Challenge rules require full autonomy — no human in the loop. Each robot must track the ball, predict its trajectory and spin, choose a shot, plan its motion, coordinate its entire body, and correct errors in real time. One slow or wrong step anywhere in that chain can lose the point.

That is what makes ping-pong such a revealing stress test for physical AI. It measures more than algorithmic precision — it measures whether a robot can turn perception into judgment, and judgment into fast, accurate, safe action, in a live environment it cannot fully predict. Unlike scripted routines or remote-controlled demos, the HOPE AI Challenge tests what a robot can do entirely on its own — the truest measure of physical AI in dexterous manipulation and embodied interaction.

AgiBot A3 demonstrates AI autonomous ping-pong

Hitch Open: Nature’s Arena for Physical AI

The Hitch Open platform has spent years pushing AI out of the digital world and into demanding real-world environments. In 2025, it turned the 99 hairpin turns of Tianmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie into a natural laboratory for autonomous driving, where nine university teams competed under GPS-denied, low-visibility, and slick-road conditions. In 2026, the HOPE AI Challenge extends that mission from speed to skills — from machines that move through the world to machines that interact with it.

To deliver real impact to the industry, Hitch Open has connected governments, universities, research labs, companies, investors, and the public. The data and cases of critical failures that emerge from real competition will drive iterations across robot hardware, sensors, controllers, algorithms, computing, and safety systems — accelerating humanoid robots from the arena into manufacturing, healthcare, elder care, commercial services, and emergency response.

About Hitch Open World AI Championships

Hitch Open is the world’s first physical intelligence arena in the natural world, using real-world extreme scenarios to systematically test the safety, reliability, and limit capabilities of AI autonomous driving and robotics. The platform has set global records in autonomous driving, vertical-track racing, and humanoid robotics, and is committed to building an open, fair, and collaborative ecosystem that advances frontier technologies from the laboratory to the real world. Hitch Open is a trademark of Intelligent Racing Inc.: https://hitchopen.ai

Media Contact

Intelligent Racing Inc. dba Hitch Interactive

Email: media@intelligentracing.com



Beijing Beiao Group Co., Ltd.

Email: wangweiyi@beiao.com

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