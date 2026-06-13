CALX EQUITY ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Calix (CALX) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on July 27, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Calix To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Calix between January 28, 2026 and April 21, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, June 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Calix, Inc. (“Calix” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CALX) and reminds investors of the July 27, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company's first quarter margins had significantly benefited from advanced purchasing of memory components; (2) that the Company's advanced supply of memory components was dwindling; (3) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing negative margin pressure as it was forced to purchase memory components at rising market prices; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's margins, business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On April 21, 2026, Calix reported results for the first quarter of 2026 earnings, including that "Non-GAAP gross margin was 57.2%, down 80 basis points sequentially." Further, the Company reported "gross margin guidance for the second quarter of 2026 is between 54.25% and 57.25%" and "[f]or the year, we expect our non-GAAP gross margin to decline between 50 and 150 basis points."

In the accompanying earnings call, the Company’s CFO stated "advanced purchasing had allowed us to avoid higher memory component costs during the first quarter. However, that advanced supply has run its course, and we now face market prices."

On this news, Calix's stock price fell $6.93, or 13.98% to close at $42.65 per share on April 22, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Calix’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Calix class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/CALX or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Calix Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Calix securities fraud lawsuit about?

The Calix securities fraud lawsuit is a federal securities class action alleging that Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) and its executives made false and misleading statements to investors by concealing that the Company's strong first quarter margins were artificially inflated by advanced purchasing of memory components, that its advanced supply of those components was dwindling, and that it would soon be forced to purchase memory components at rising market prices — creating significant negative margin pressure. As the truth emerged on April 21, 2026, when Calix reported Q1 2026 results and its CFO disclosed that "advanced supply has run its course" and the Company would "now face market prices," CALX's stock price fell $6.93 per share, or 13.98%, causing significant losses for investors.

Who may be eligible to participate in the Calix class action lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Calix (CALX) stock between January 28, 2026 and April 21, 2026 — the Class Period — and suffered financial losses may be eligible to participate in the Calix securities class action. Participation as a class member does not require taking any affirmative legal action; eligible investors may recover losses simply by remaining members of the class. Whistleblowers, former Calix employees, and others with relevant information about the Company's conduct are also encouraged to come forward.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment in the Calix lawsuit?

A lead plaintiff in the Calix class action is a court-appointed investor — typically the one with the largest financial interest in the case — who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of all class members. Any Calix investor who purchased CALX stock during the Class Period may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice. The deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment is July 27, 2026. Importantly, choosing not to seek the lead plaintiff role does not affect an investor's ability to share in any recovery obtained for the class.

What should investors do if they purchased Calix stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased Calix (CALX) stock between January 28, 2026 and April 21, 2026 and suffered losses should contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP immediately to discuss their legal rights. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Calix securities class action is July 27, 2026. To speak directly with securities litigation partner Josh Wilson, call 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310), or visit www.faruqilaw.com/CALX for more information.

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