Don't Pay Full Price for Power: WattCycle's Prime Day Event Drops Up to 70% Off LiFePO4 Batteries Starting June 15





LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WattCycle today announced the launch of Prime Day 2026, the largest promotional sale event in the brand's history. Running from June 15 through June 30, 2026, the 16-day event delivers discounts of up to 70% off across WattCycle's complete LiFePO4 lineup, the simultaneous market debut of two purpose-built new products. To remove every remaining reason to hesitate, every order placed during the sale window is backed by WattCycle's 30-Day Price Protection Guarantee, giving buyers the confidence to purchase now at the lowest prices the brand has ever published.

WattCycle Prime Day Rewards Guide

Double Wattpoints on Every Order

All registered WattCycle members earn double loyalty points on every qualifying purchase placed between June 15 and June 30, 2026. Wattpoints are redeemable for free batteries, branded T-shirt, carry bags, baseball cap, WattLINK extra battery cable, chargers and accessories. For members carrying existing point balances, the Prime Day window is the fastest path to free product redemption in the program's history. The value compounds beyond the sale itself: every dollar spent at double-point rates during Prime Day accelerates eligibility for free products on all future orders, long after the sale pricing has expired.

Lucky Spin Wheel: Every Order Is a Second Chance to Win

Subscribe to the WattCycle newsletter and place any qualifying order during the Prime Day window to unlock one Lucky Spin Wheel entry per customer. The prize pool includes discount codes, branded accessories, and a full battery as the grand prize. The spin operates independently of any sale discount already applied to the order, meaning every Prime Day purchase carries two separate layers of potential value: the savings at checkout and the spin result waiting after.

Daily Free Gift: First 5 Orders Each Day

Every day throughout the June 23 to 26 window, the first 5 orders placed receive a complimentary branded gift at no additional charge. The daily allocation resets at midnight and is not transferable between calendar days. If the order is cancelled or the goods are returned, the complimentary items will also be cancelled and returned.

Exclusive Offer for Readers: Coupon Code WattCyclePrimeDay

Enter code WattCyclePrimeDay at checkout on WattCycle official website for an additional 8% off your entire order, applied on top of all Prime Day sale pricing already in effect. The code is valid storewide from June 15 through June 30, 2026, with no cap on usage and no product exclusions.

Combined with Prime Day discounts of up to 70%, the WattCyclePrimeDay code represents the deepest total discount available anywhere during the event window. This discount cannot be obtained through any other channels.

The Prime Day Flagship: WattCycle 12V 314Ah LiFePO4 Battery, Standard and Bluetooth

The commercial centerpiece of Prime Day 2026 is WattCycle's 12V 314Ah LiFePO4 battery lineup, now available at the lowest prices in the brand's history.

WattCycle 12V 314Ah LiFePO4 Battery

Prime Day Price: $549.99 (was $669.99) | Save 18%

After using the discount code, it costs only $506.00

Both the standard and Bluetooth-enabled variants are built on the same engineering foundation: 4,019Wh of usable capacity, a 200A battery management system, Grade A+ LiFePO4 cells, and a rated cycle life exceeding 6,000 full charge discharge cycles. For RV owners, vanlife travelers, marine operators, and off-grid users, the 314Ah capacity means extended time away from the grid without the maintenance burden, weight penalty, or voltage instability associated with conventional lead-acid alternatives. This is the battery for users who measure trips in weeks, not weekends.

WattCycle 12V 314Ah LiFePO4 Battery with Bluetooth

Prime Day Price: $569.99 (was $689.99) | Save 17%

(was $689.99) | Save 17% After using the discount code, it costs only $524.40

The Bluetooth variant builds on the same proven platform with real-time battery monitoring through the WattCycle App. Voltage, temperature, and state of charge are visible from any paired mobile device at any time, giving users precise, at-a-glance visibility into their power system when it matters most. For anyone managing a multi-battery bank or deploying power across extended off-grid trips, that level of system awareness is a practical necessity.

Stock on both 314Ah models is limited. WattCycle does not plan to restock either variant at Prime Day pricing once current inventory is depleted.

Prime Day Debuts: Two New Products Launching Exclusively at the Sale

WattCycle 48V 50Ah Golf Cart Battery

Prime Day Introductory Price: $499.99 (was $679.99) | Save 26%

After using the discount code only $460.00

WattCycle is bringing massive power directly to the golf course with the all new WattCycle 48V 50Ah Golf Cart Battery. Arriving as an exciting, direct drop in replacement for aging lead acid setups, this powerhouse is engineered in the standard GC2 size (13.02 x 10.4 x 7.2 inches) to fit perfectly under the golf cart seat for a true plug and play installation that requires absolutely no wiring modifications and no system redesigns. Weighing a mere 44.4 lb (20.14 kg), it instantly sheds dead weight to protect course turf while delivering a staggering 2,560Wh of energy managed by a heavy duty 100A BMS for unwavering acceleration from the 1st hole to the 18th without a single hint of voltage sag. Utilizing elite grade A+ LiFePO4 cells, it completely eliminates tedious watering schedules, terminal corrosion, and equalization charges while achieving an extraordinary 4,600+ cycles at 100% Depth of Discharge (DOD) to outlast traditional options by 10+ years. Best of all, this modular marvel supports up to 4 batteries in parallel to unlock an astonishing maximum range of up to 100 miles on a single charge, ensuring maximum reliability and a phenomenal long term financial advantage over repeated lead acid replacements.





WattCycle 12V 314Ah Truck Starter Dual-Purpose Battery

Prime Day Introductory Price: $699.99 (was $999.99) | Save 30%

After using the discount code, it costs only $644

Long-haul drivers can finally celebrate an end to costly engine idling and uncomfortable nights. The WattCycle 12V 314Ah truck starter dual purpose battery is purpose-built for truck living. It delivers a staggering 1,800 Cold Cranking Amps (CCA) for ultra-reliable engine ignition, along with a massive deep cycle capacity of 4,019Wh to keep cabin loads running for hours. The built-in 200A BMS with continuous discharge current effortlessly handles heavy electrical loads from air conditioners, refrigerators, TVs, and other appliances — no voltage sag or thermal stress. This dual purpose design means drivers need just one battery for both engine starting and cabin power, eliminating the complexity and cost of separate starting and house battery systems.

Shatter Financial Barriers: Expand Your EcoFlow Power Station at a Fraction of the Cost

In February 2026, WattCycle released what may be the most disruptive innovation in the home energy storage space, and EcoFlow owners are already taking notice. Within just four hours of launch, the WattLINK Expansion Battery Cable (M8 to XT150) racked up over 10,000 orders, completely wiping out the very first batch of inventory in a single day. That massive success struck a nerve. While EcoFlow users were celebrating finally breaking free from overpriced, proprietary official expansion batteries, users of other power station brands started flooding WattCycle with the exact same demand: “Build one for us too.”

Shortly after the release of the WattCycle expansion solution, one customer wrote: “This expansion battery cable is brilliant…you now need to create one for the other brand power station. I bet you'd sell a shit-load of 48v batteries if you came up with that expansion cable next!”

By pairing the massive WattCycle 5,120Wh 48V 100Ah Server Rack Battery with the innovative WattLINK EF PPS Extra Battery Cable (M8 to XT150), users can now easily expand their system's capacity at a cost that is several times lower than the official price.

This brilliant combination allows system users to entirely bypass expensive, proprietary add-on batteries by tapping directly into larger, vastly more cost-effective LiFePO4 server rack batteries instead. Featuring a seamless plug-and-play installation, it requires absolutely no specialized tools or technical expertise to immediately unlock serious power for whole-home backup, heavy off-grid workloads, or extended blackouts.





Stop paying the proprietary premium. This historic hardware combination gives users the ultimate power of choice, enabling massive capacity scale-ups without the punishing corporate price tag.

The complete compatibility list is live right now. Check compatibility with your EcoFlow model today at the WattCycle store to lock in your energy independence before inventory runs out.

Buy Now, Buy Confident: WattCycle 30-Day Price Protection Guarantee

WattCycle stands firmly behind the value offered during Prime Day 2026 with a formal price guarantee covering every order placed between June 15 and June 30, 2026.

If any identical product appears at a lower price on WattCycle's official website at any point between June 15 and July 30, 2026, the customer is entitled to a full refund of the price difference. To claim, contact customer service at service@wattcycle.com with the order number and a screenshot showing the lower price as listed on wattcycle.com. Upon verification, WattCycle will refund the full difference to the original payment method promptly and without conditions.

There is no strategic advantage to waiting. If a lower price becomes available after purchase, WattCycle will match it retroactively. Buying now locks in the Prime Day price while the 30-day guarantee keeps it protected.

Your satisfaction is WattCycle's priority. This policy is the clearest expression of the brand's confidence in the pricing offered during Prime Day 2026.

Why WattCycle Prime Day 2026 Is the Smartest Energy Investment of the Year

WattCycle's Prime Day 2026 is not a standard clearance event. It is the deepest discount the brand has ever offered on its most technically capable products, running alongside two simultaneous new product launches, a double-points loyalty program, a spin-wheel prize pool, daily free gifts for the first 20 orders placed each day, an exclusive 8% press code (WattCyclePrimeDay), and a 30-day price protection guarantee that removes any remaining reason to delay a purchase decision. The engineering credentials behind every discounted product remain unchanged: Grade A LiFePO4 cells, a rated cycle life exceeding 6,000 cycles, and a 200A BMS across the flagship lineup. For 16 days, the price is the only thing different.

Media Contact:

[Public Relations Manager]: Rockson

[Email Address]: service@wattcycle.com (24/7 Support)

[Phone Number]: +1 (229) 466-5899

Site： https://www.wattcycle.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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